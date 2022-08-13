Editorial: As alleged July 4th plot case evolves, no shame in admitting some details changed

The push for transparency on the alleged Dogwood Dell plot took another step backward this past week. At a Monday press briefing, Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith told reporters he no longer would talk about the case.

“We are closing all discussion about the planned Fourth of July mass shooting,” Smith said. “The matter is now in the hands of the federal government. As I’ve often stated, we will follow wherever the investigation leads us.”

It was another lackluster response by the city’s top cop. Like it or not, Richmond residents’ trust and confidence in government and law enforcement is in the hands of Chief Smith and Mayor Levar Stoney.

There’s no shame in admitting some details changed, such as the purported location. If that’s the case with the city’s handling of the alleged July Fourth plot, leaders need to provide clarity sooner rather than later.

In a Friday meeting with reporters and editors at the RTD newsroom, U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., was asked what questions he had about the story, both as a city resident and as a lawmaker.

Kaine prefaced his response by noting his knowledge of the case was limited to what has publicly appeared in media reports. But he does believe local officials “are duty-bound to provide an explanation” because of the initial expectations they set with the public.

“If they did an arrest up front and they didn’t say, ‘And this was going to be a mass shooting incident,’ then they wouldn’t owe an explanation about a decision with respect to these charges,” said Kaine, who also has served as Richmond mayor and city council member. “But having come out of the gate and [said], ‘OK this is a mass shooting incident,’ and then prosecutorial decisions suggest, ‘Well, maybe it wasn’t,’ I think you have to answer that question.”

Kaine added that he only could “hypothesize” about city officials’ conclusions. The arms (two semi-automatic rifles and a handgun) and ammunition (hundreds of rounds) that were recovered could suggest the suspects were planning to “do something really significant” with those weapons.

“But I shouldn’t have to hypothesize,” the senator said. “I, as a citizen, have been told, ‘This is what this about,’ and then it’s kind of, maybe, not about that. Well, then why were we told that? Or what led us to that initial conclusion?”

Kaine is right. Richmonders should not have to postulate about the plot details. They should expect that their mayor and police chief can present and explain a matter of public interest, including its location, without hesitation or error.

And during his time as governor, Kaine learned a lesson from Chief of Staff Bill Leighty that Smith and Stoney also should strongly adhere to: The first reports are always wrong.

For example, Kaine recalled the horror and panic of the 2007 mass shooting at Virginia Tech, which killed 33 (including the gunman) and injured 17. In this scenario, initial thoughts were the shooter left campus grounds after the first two people were killed in a dorm. Had that been the case, a campuswide safety alert might not have been sent.

“So, the first reports are always wrong and there’s no shame in that,” Kaine said. “We thought it was this way because of X. It turned out that that wasn’t the case. So OK, we clarify.”

What would preclude Smith and Stoney from taking a similar approach? Why withhold any emails or documents?

The work by RPD in stopping any potential harm should be front of mind. But the reluctance of city leadership to present a clear, complete timeline to the public remains an unnecessary question mark.

“You don’t need to be embarrassed if your initial take on something turned out to be wrong,” Kaine said. “That happens all the time. But if it does turn out to be wrong, then it kind of raises the stakes to give people an answer.”

The discussion is not over. Smith and Stoney owe Richmonders an answer. If details in the alleged Fourth of July plot changed, there’s no shame in admitting so. Deflecting your constituents’ concerns is not the way to go.

— Chris Gentilviso