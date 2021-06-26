Editorial: As City Center Small Area Plan talks progress, what can Richmond learn from other localities?

At the corner of Sixth and Clay streets is a direct window into a unique community challenge.
What do we do with a decaying Richmond Coliseum and Blues Armory? What do we do with the open space near the two properties that is growing weeds? How do we turn blight into opportunity?
This past Tuesday, the Richmond Department of Planning and Development Review (PDR) moved into the next phase of its City Center Small Area Plan. The draft document was presented to residents in person at the Greater Richmond Convention Center, as well as online.
“You have super strong neighborhoods right nearby; Jackson Ward, VCU and [Bio+Tech], the State Capitol,” said Maritza Pechin, PDR’s deputy director, per a WRIC-TV report. “But in the middle, there’s nothing. In the middle, it’s a void.”
While Richmond has specific issues within the 26 acres of city-owned land targeted by the plan — a map roughly covering East Franklin Street to East Leigh Street and North 10th Street to North 5th Street — the need to fill some sort of downtown “void” is not exclusive to the River City. As City Center Small Area Plan talks progress, what can we learn from other localities across the country?
On Wednesday, Seattle announced its “Road to Downtown Recovery” plan to drive workers, small businesses and visitors back to the city center. According to a release from Mayor Jenny Durkan’s office, more than 450 street-level businesses permanently closed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The volume of people visiting this month (300,000 per day) is just two-thirds of what it was at the start of 2020 (450,000 per day).
In February, Durkan brought together a Downtown Revitalization Working Group consisting of business, labor, arts and community institutions to shape the city’s recovery efforts. Through biweekly meetings since then — and Congress’ passage of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) in March — the city has identified funding to support four main initiatives starting now:
Increasing downtown events and programming;
Reopening small businesses and cultural organizations;
Supporting remote workers’ return to offices by addressing transit, homelessness and public safety concerns; and
Expanding graffiti, trash cleanup and city beautification initiatives.
More than $9 million in ARPA dollars will go toward these plans, along with $7.4 million from private partners. Richmond is not Seattle, but we know some components of those same four issues need to be addressed here. And Seattle’s effort took months to get off the ground.
What can we learn here? Are there short-term issues that Richmond can address alongside its long-term small area plan? What kind of dialogue, leadership and accountability is needed to get the job done?
Louisville, Ky., had a similar approach, starting in January with the State of the City address. COVID-19 claimed nearly 100,000 U.S. lives that month. Louisville still was searching for solutions to address, as Mayor Greg Fischer put it best, the “vivid and scarring memories” of 2020 — the pandemic, the racial justice protests for Breonna Taylor and George Floyd — and of the rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol in early 2021.
“We all know that a vibrant, healthy downtown is essential for any thriving city,” Fischer said. “And our downtown was thriving and experiencing an amazing renaissance prior to the pandemic. That’s why we’re putting together a downtown revitalization team to identify and prioritize actions to speed the recovery of downtown once we’re out of this pandemic.”
Fischer added that the city would employ “new strategies” along with “building on and adapting existing plans.” Like Seattle’s work group, the team was “a partnership of community stakeholders, including businesses, institutions, arts, culture and media organizations.”
After a series of meetings, the Louisville downtown revitalization team released an action plan on June 1. Per the city’s website it “focuses on clean and green efforts, safety, public infrastructure improvements, events, and marketing.”
What most stands out is the presence of hard deadlines for goals to be achieved — “completion windows” of 30 days, 60 to 90 days, or 120-plus days, depending on the project. Items will be addressed through funding streams including the city budget, ARPA funds and private money. An advisory group will continue to help the city and its downtown business partnership implement key resources.
“The Downtown Revitalization Team’s work isn’t about bringing downtown back to what it was; it’s about making it better by ensuring that our downtown is vibrant, clean, safe, equitable, and inclusive, so that everyone feels like an essential part of, and is welcome in, downtown,” Fischer said in a June statement.
We know the Coliseum is an eyesore. We know these blighted, city-owned properties can be something better. But the solution to create a cohesive, vibrant downtown Richmond that welcomes everyone is not inside one draft plan or series of public meetings. And cities across the U.S. are facing the same issues we are.
Do we need a dedicated work group with more voices as part of the dialogue? Can we be more transparent and effective with our deadlines and our spending plans? What can we learn from other localities?