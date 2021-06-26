Editorial: As City Center Small Area Plan talks progress, what can Richmond learn from other localities?

After a series of meetings, the Louisville downtown revitalization team released an action plan on June 1. Per the city’s website it “focuses on clean and green efforts, safety, public infrastructure improvements, events, and marketing.”

What most stands out is the presence of hard deadlines for goals to be achieved — “completion windows” of 30 days, 60 to 90 days, or 120-plus days, depending on the project. Items will be addressed through funding streams including the city budget, ARPA funds and private money. An advisory group will continue to help the city and its downtown business partnership implement key resources.

“The Downtown Revitalization Team’s work isn’t about bringing downtown back to what it was; it’s about making it better by ensuring that our downtown is vibrant, clean, safe, equitable, and inclusive, so that everyone feels like an essential part of, and is welcome in, downtown,” Fischer said in a June statement.

We know the Coliseum is an eyesore. We know these blighted, city-owned properties can be something better. But the solution to create a cohesive, vibrant downtown Richmond that welcomes everyone is not inside one draft plan or series of public meetings. And cities across the U.S. are facing the same issues we are.