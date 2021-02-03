Editorial: As community institutions step in, vaccine efforts really can grow by leaps and bounds

“In multiple states, we’ve seen how community pharmacists have the flexibility to cut through red tape and reduce headaches for patients in their communities,” U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, said in a statement.

That’s the truth. And even at mass vaccination events, we have seen their incalculable value. A report in Wednesday’s Times-Dispatch chronicled how Richmond Raceway in Henrico County has been a local driver of Virginia’s improved push to get shots in arms. Since Jan. 18, roughly 16,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered.

The linchpin of this effort is a pre-existing relationship between Henrico officials and Westwood Pharmacy — a community institution that has served county facilities in the past. One morning this past month, County Manager John Vithoulkas called owner Mark Oley and asked for help. Oley and Dr. Shubhro Pal, director of pharmacy at Westwood, rose to the challenge. Virginians now have the peace of mind of a vaccine because of their leadership.