Editorial: As convoys continue, focus on the trucking industry’s real needs

Over the past two months, Americans and Canadians have watched in awe as trucker convoys jam roads and bridges across both countries.

The protests initially were labeled as a response to a COVID-19 vaccine mandates. In January, Canada and the United States had installed policies requiring commercial truck drivers to show proof of inoculation upon re-entry. Amid frequent cross-border trips, truckers grew frustrated and industry groups warned of economic consequences.

“If misapplied to our industry, this mandate threatens [to] hamper our nation’s COVID response effort,” the Arlington-based American Trucking Associations said in a statement. Based on survey data, the ATA was concerned a mandate would aggravate “driver turnover and attrition” at a time when the industry already was 80,000 truckers short of being able to meet historic demand.

As polarizing as COVID-19 vaccine mandates have been, that topic only scratches the surface of what 21st-century truckers are facing. As convoys continue to circle the Capital Beltway in Northern Virginia and elsewhere, elected leaders and advocates should focus the discussion on the industry’s real needs.

In mid-December, the Biden administration released a candid fact sheet speaking to some challenges. More than 70% of goods in the U.S. are delivered via truck, and in many communities, trucking is the lone method for shipping items.

But the pandemic created a perfect storm for work conditions that already were quite trying. In October 2021, the American Transportation Research Institute — an Arlington-based affiliate of the ATA — published its annual survey of “Critical Issues in the Trucking Industry.”

ATRI found the top two concerns among 2,500-plus industry stakeholders were driver shortages and retention. The report also cited ATA data, showing a turnover rate of 92% for large fleets at the end of 2020.

How could 92 out of every 100 employees decide to walk away from their jobs? The White House added a bit more context: Long-haul truck drivers handling the heaviest loads work 6.5 hours per day on average, far short of the 11-hour maximum. This lost time stems from clogged ports, warehouses and distribution centers, and those hours often count as an unpaid segment of truckers’ workdays.

Additionally, truckers have gas, insurance and maintenance expenses cutting into their paychecks, the White House said. Over the past year, wages jumped 7% to 12%. But for workers in trucking (and other industries), inflationary pressures can quickly cut into any recent pay gains.

As businesses and households seek to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s natural for passenger-car drivers who are caught in the morass of horn-honking and bumper-to-bumper traffic to be short on patience. But in a guest essay for The New York Times, journalist Robin Kaiser-Schatzlein detailed an even tougher hurdle for truck travel going forward: privacy and surveillance issues.

One driver profiled by Kaiser-Schatzlein had a cabin heater break. Thanks to an automated engine shutoff system, there was no way to keep warm overnight in the vehicle. Truckers also deal with a persistent deficit of parking spaces, leading to fatigue and safety struggles, NBC News recently reported.

Kaiser-Schatzlein found other truckers might have their eye movements monitored, resulting in possible discipline for glancing at a cellphone or changing the radio. Passenger cars on the Beltway likely are free from such consequences.

To address the national trucker shortage, Virginia has demonstrated a firm commitment to recruiting new drivers. The Virginia Ready Initiative, a public-private partnership focused on reskilling people for high-demand professions, recently joined forces with the Virginia Trucking Association. Their goal is to create more pathways to earn a Commercial Driver’s License and land a rewarding career.

As of January, more than 700 people were enrolled in the VA Ready program, working toward affordable FastForward credentials offered by local community colleges. But without an equally firm commitment to help drivers stay on the job long term, how will this vicious circle of trucker shortages — and convoys — come to a close?

The ATRI’s 2021 survey suggested that along with pay and benefits, more research should center on direct feedback from truckers. Part of that work would include steps to “quantify the relationship between safety technology deployment (cameras, speed limiters, active braking systems) and driver satisfaction and retention.”

Elected leaders and advocates need to work together to cut through the noise of the protests. Focus the discussion on the trucking industry’s real needs and elevate the voices of more people on the front lines.

— Chris Gentilviso