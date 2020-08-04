This past weekend in Scott’s Addition, the brewery scene showed signs of life. Groups of young people roamed the streets with day drinking essentials in hand: cellphones, IDs and newest of all, masks.
Once inside (or outside) an establishment and seated at a table — or at a private home gathering — masks have to be off to consume a beverage. Conversations continue. How responsibly are drinks being consumed?
“We all know alcohol changes your judgment,” Gov. Ralph Northam said during a July 28 COVID-19 briefing, where he announced new restrictions on nightlife in Hampton Roads. “You just don’t care as much about social distancing after you’ve had a couple of drinks. That’s when the virus gets spread.”
Northam’s comments came as he met with Dr. Deborah Birx, coordinator of the White House Coronavirus Task Force. A Times-Dispatch report said Birx encouraged measures such as limiting indoor dining, curbing bar-like activity and wearing masks.
That guidance applies to all ages. A note to young people: We are far from invincible with this virus. While someone’s youth might protect severe symptoms today, the long-term health effects of contracting COVID-19 still are unknown.
Eduardo Rodriguez’s story comes to mind. Entering 2020, the Boston Red Sox pitcher was poised to lead the team’s starting rotation. On Saturday, the club announced the 27-year-old was out for the rest of the season with myocarditis — a heart inflammation issue he acquired after contracting the coronavirus. According to ESPN, Rodriguez told reporters that his doctors said 10% to 20% of COVID-19 patients also experience the heart condition.
View the state Department of Health’s data dashboard, and thousands of young Virginians like Rodriguez have had COVID-19. As of Tuesday afternoon, the commonwealth reported nearly 95,000 cases. More than 18,000 were among people ages 20-29. Another 17,000-plus were in their 30s and around 16,000 were in their 40s. A little more than 10,000 were children age 19 and under.
If you’re a Major League Baseball player, your health condition makes headlines. What about the future of our family members, our friends or our neighbors?
We all want the freedom to live our lives, and raise a glass with friends and family to celebrate our greatest joys and accomplishments. But until a better medical understanding of COVID-19 emerges and a better solution to combat the virus arrives — we must live responsibly, regardless of how old we are.
— Chris Gentilviso
Being responsible is not hard...mask up, social distance and wash your hands.....Anyone who refuses to do this is a horrible, vile disgusting lump of manure....The end
