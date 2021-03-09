Editorial: As infrastructure needs persist, how do we achieve more than incremental progress?

The COVID-19 pandemic has elevated the use of the word “essential.”
When the virus first started spreading this past March, government used the term to prioritize which services should stay open. And one year later, the term again has been used to help establish priority groups for vaccinations.
In a public health crisis, we have learned a great deal about the pieces of life that absolutely are necessary on a day-to-day basis. Infrastructure is essential and, as needs persist, we have to ask: How do we achieve more than incremental progress?
Earlier this month, the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) released its “2021 Report Card for America’s Infrastructure.” The nation received an overall grade of C-minus. For the first time in two decades, that overall grade was above the D range, which is defined as “poor or at risk.” But 11 of 17 individual categories still landed D grades, including dams, roads, schools (D-plus) and stormwater, which was a new addition.
“This [is] not a report card anyone would be proud to take home,” ASCE Executive Director Thomas Smith said in a March 3 release. “We have not made significant enough investments to maintain infrastructure that in some cases was built more than 50 years ago.”
So much is at stake. In the next two decades, if the nation doesn’t improve its infrastructure efforts, the ASCE report estimates losses of up $10 trillion in gross domestic product, $2.4 trillion in exports and more than 3 million jobs.
These warning signs were present long before the pandemic. Even with trillions of dollars in federal aid through recent COVID-19 relief packages, Virginia localities have real infrastructure needs that are being addressed with tighter-than-usual finances.
The city of Richmond offers one example. This past week, Mayor Levar Stoney unveiled his fiscal year (FY) 2022 budget proposal and his capital improvement plan for the next five years. More than $770 million would be part of the FY 2022 general fund. Another $185 million would go toward upcoming FY 2022 capital improvements, and roughly $1 billion is planned in that space through FY 2026.
According to a Times-Dispatch report, two-thirds of the FY 2022 total is for water, sewer and gas utilities maintenance and repairs. But the city’s holistic framework includes several of the other categories touched on in the ASCE’s national assessment: roads, bridges, sidewalks, schools and more.
But localities only can do so much. And the longer needs sit unaddressed, the more the burden falls on Virginia households. The ASCE estimates decaying infrastructure can breed $3,300 annually ($63 per week) in hidden costs, from car damage to lost time in traffic jams.
As we wait to see if Congress and the Biden administration tackle a larger federal infrastructure package, the responsibility largely will continue to fall on local forces. We eagerly await the upcoming eight City Council budget work sessions and a public hearing to see how capital improvements and other issues are addressed. The first work session is Monday, March 22, at 1 p.m. and the public hearing is scheduled for Monday, April 12, at 6 p.m.
“This is certainly a pandemic-era budget,” Stoney said during a Tuesday press briefing. “But we do a strong job in investing in the progress we have made over my previous term of these last four years, and securing the services our residents have come to expect, while also investing in our city workforce.”
Capital improvements certainly are on that list of essential services, and we encourage Richmonders to get engaged. Visit rvagov.com/budget to learn how the process works, and rva.gov/budgethub to look over the details and speak up for the needs that are most essential to you and your community.
For some, this might be the “Complete Streets” initiative ($8.15 million for FY 2022), prioritizing safe, multimodal movement of pedestrians, bicyclists, cars and public transit. For others, it might be sidewalks at your child’s school or near your neighborhood bus stop Per the budget hub, $2.5 million specifically is dedicated to new sidewalk construction, an increase from $900,000 in FY 2021.
There are repercussions for lapses in these services. But there also are opportunities to be had when infrastructure investments thoughtfully are planned and fully are realized. When we lean more toward the latter mindset, there is greater potential to move beyond a state of incremental progress.
— Chris Gentilviso