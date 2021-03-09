Editorial: As infrastructure needs persist, how do we achieve more than incremental progress?

But localities only can do so much. And the longer needs sit unaddressed, the more the burden falls on Virginia households. The ASCE estimates decaying infrastructure can breed $3,300 annually ($63 per week) in hidden costs, from car damage to lost time in traffic jams.

As we wait to see if Congress and the Biden administration tackle a larger federal infrastructure package, the responsibility largely will continue to fall on local forces. We eagerly await the upcoming eight City Council budget work sessions and a public hearing to see how capital improvements and other issues are addressed. The first work session is Monday, March 22, at 1 p.m. and the public hearing is scheduled for Monday, April 12, at 6 p.m.

“This is certainly a pandemic-era budget,” Stoney said during a Tuesday press briefing. “But we do a strong job in investing in the progress we have made over my previous term of these last four years, and securing the services our residents have come to expect, while also investing in our city workforce.”