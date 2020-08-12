Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN WAKEFIELD HAS ISSUED A * URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... NORTHEASTERN CHESTERFIELD COUNTY IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA... CENTRAL HENRICO COUNTY IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA... THE CITY OF RICHMOND IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA... * UNTIL 845 PM EDT. * AT 653 PM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED HEAVY RAIN DUE TO THUNDERSTORMS. THIS WILL CAUSE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOODING. WHILE BETWEEN ONE HALF AND ONE INCH OF RAIN HAS FALLEN IN THE LAST HOUR ACROSS SOUTHERN PORTIONS OF THE ADVISORY AREA, 2 TO 3 INCHES OF RAIN FELL EARLIER TODAY ACROSS DOWNTOWN RICHMOND. SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... RICHMOND, VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY, DOWNTOWN RICHMOND, VIRGINIA UNION UNIVERSITY, HIGHLAND SPRINGS, MECHANICSVILLE, CHESTER, BON AIR, TUCKAHOE, BENSLEY, EAST HIGHLAND PARK, BELLWOOD, LAKESIDE, CHESTERFIELD COURT HOUSE, LAUREL, GLEN ALLEN, RICHMOND HEIGHTS, MONTROSE, DREWRYS BLUFF AND VARINA. ADDITIONAL RAINFALL OF 0.5 TO 1.5 INCHES IS EXPECTED OVER THE AREA DURING THE NEXT HOUR OR TWO. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. BE ESPECIALLY CAUTIOUS AT NIGHT WHEN IT IS HARDER TO RECOGNIZE THE DANGERS OF FLOODING. EXCESSIVE RUNOFF FROM HEAVY RAINFALL WILL CAUSE FLOODING OF SMALL CREEKS AND STREAMS, URBAN AREAS, HIGHWAYS, STREETS AND UNDERPASSES AS WELL AS OTHER DRAINAGE AREAS AND LOW LYING SPOTS. &&