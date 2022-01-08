Editorial: As Virginia nears universal broadband, the state has to measure its return on investment

“We always knew that broadband was important for everybody,” said Northam, whose team has steered more than $2 billion in public and private investments over the past four years. “No matter who you are, no matter where you are in Virginia, it has become a necessity.”

But the metrics that have shaped recent broadband efforts, led by the number of unconnected homes and businesses, have to evolve going forward. Virginia must measure the return on investment. Collect concrete data about “who” is receiving new internet service, “where” it is being placed and how it is generating progress.

Circle back to Northam’s initial case for pursuing universal broadband. The digital divide in Virginia was caused by a “fundamental math problem,” the governor’s team explained in its Commonwealth Connect report. For private providers, the cost of building 1 mile of service in Arlington and Accomack counties might be the same, but densely populated areas like Arlington had a distinct advantage.