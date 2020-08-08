For the first time in living memory, Virginia students will be starting the year on very different footings. The first day of school will be in the classroom for some and at home for others.
A map created by the Virginia Public Access Project (VPAP) shows the diversity of reopening approaches across the commonwealth. Dozens of school divisions are starting with virtual learning, while others have some hybrid mix of in-person and remote classes. Entering the second week of August, a handful of districts still have yet to decide. Under the “status” column, no locality is listed as “normal.”
The absence of a blanket solution for reopening schools amid COVID-19 is maddening but logical. Like localities, no two school districts or families are facing the exact same circumstances. The coronavirus also continues to be a moving target, where outbreaks and mitigation strategies can change more fluidly than a weather forecast.
As we confront school realities for the fall, we must adapt with grace. This past spring was a frustrating period of learning on the fly and, as of now, the fall is poised to be more of the same. We cannot ignore the severity of COVID-19 but we also cannot dismiss the importance of a quality education. Inserting this level of safety into our established system of in-person classes is a taller task than a few months of sheltering at home and organizing online resources. The virus keeps testing Virginians’ mettle, some more so than others.
Regardless of an area’s case count or a school division’s size, lessons learned from the spring are a decent place to start. Fairfax County Public Schools — the commonwealth’s largest with nearly 189,000 students — identified six key areas for improvement, including more live online teaching to reduce the burden for families, and better access to “technology and connectivity” to create equitable virtual experiences. And just like parents, teachers and staff are battling family challenges — job losses, mounting bills, eviction fears, health issues, child care shortages and more. No one is superhuman, and around 1 in 6 recorded COVID-19 cases in Virginia are in Fairfax County.
Even in areas where community transmission is less prevalent, the coronavirus is just as disruptive. Highland County Public Schools is Virginia’s smallest K-12 division, with a little more than 200 students. As of Friday, the county only had six COVID-19 cases. But the district’s recent 29-page proposal for opening schools mirrored some of Fairfax’s practices.
Under a section titled “Mitigation for all,” Highland County outlined 13 steps to create safe, in-person schooling. Masks must be worn except when eating; when instructed to remove them in physical education, or in another indoor classroom with social distancing and approval; or when outside and able to stay 6 feet apart. Buses have to be cleaned before each trip. Hand-washing or use of sanitizer will be encouraged. Students and families are to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19. And if a student, staff member or parent/guardian is known to contract the virus, schools would plan to close for 14 days and shift to virtual learning.
Further down, mitigation practices were specified by grade level. For elementary school students, that means no sharing of supplies or changing of desks during the day. For high schoolers, desks have to be cleaned between classes and lockers are off-limits. So are water fountains. When ordering lunch, the only item students can touch is a napkin. Staff members are responsible for loading everything else onto trays.
Schools always have safety procedures. But holding a handrail in a staircase or promptly leaving a classroom during a fire drill is nothing compared to this. In-person schooling might be an option for some localities, but the full stability of face-to-face instruction still appears to be out of reach.
Several school divisions in Virginia are the size of little cities, with 16 having at least 15,000 students, according to VPAP data. That’s a lot larger than a one-off gathering of 250 people, and it might be why 12 of the largest divisions have opted for online-only starts, including Chesterfield County (62,669 students), Henrico County (51,786) and the city of Richmond (25,212). Of the 13 Virginia school divisions with fewer than 1,000 students, only two were listed as online-only as of this writing — Surry County (738 students) and Colonial Beach (652).
As we’ve said regarding the return of other facets of daily life, behavior matters most to stop COVID-19. And as disruptive as virtual learning has been, outside of wearing masks and staying apart several feet, our protection against the coronavirus is no better than March, when schools rapidly shut their doors.
Our children’s safety and education both are at stake. More lessons will emerge this fall and, at a time when thousands of households across the commonwealth are in survival mode, schools and their populations must dig deep, communicate, set reasonable expectations and adapt with grace. A lot more learning on the fly is coming, whether in school or at home.
— Chris Gentilviso
