The hopes and visions spelled out in the Declaration of Independence were about to be realized 239 years ago today. On August 1, 1781, British Gen. Lord Cornwallis marched his 8,000 troops to Yorktown and began his occupation of the city. It was a mistake. The move ended up leaving the general and his army trapped in the small Virginia seaport. By mid-October, Cornwallis was surrounded by forces led by Gen. George Washington, the Marquis de Lafayette and the Count de Rochambeau. At sea, the Comte de Grasse blockaded the British Navy in the York River. On Oct. 19, the British general surrendered. And, as Lafayette noted, liberty had its own country.
Of all the life events and beloved customs that COVID-19 has ruined, news of a recent tradition that might be ended by the virus isn’t exactly bad news. As of this writing, two of the biggest retailers in the United States have announced that they are closing their doors for this Thanksgiving holiday. Both Walmart and Target say they will keep the lights off all day on turkey day. Target is encouraging shoppers to start the spending even sooner this year. The retailer promises it will promote savings online and in stores “earlier than ever.” Other retailers claim they also are rethinking the whole Black Friday thing. It isn’t easy to social distance when you are elbow to elbow in bargain discount prices. While the move might cost the big-box stores some extra dollars, we suspect their employees will enjoy being able to spend the entire Thanksgiving holiday with family.
It seems the more we learn, the less we know about the history and movements of humankind. According to a paper recently published in the journal Nature, researchers have discovered evidence of human occupation in a cave high in the desert mountains of Mexico that might change everything we know about the history of humans in the Americas. The Chiquihuite Cave appears to contain evidence of human occupation from as early as 30,000 years ago — more than double the 13,500 years ago most researchers believe the first humans arrived on the continent. Over the past seven years, archaeologists have found more than 2,000 stone tools in the cave. Scientists say the tools seem to be of a variety unlike any tools used by other cultures in the Americas. Many of the specimens found at the site, which sits more than 1.7 miles above sea level, were found below an archaeological layer that corresponds to the last Ice Age.
Closer to home, if you are headed to Virginia Beach, be warned that the jellyfish beat you there. As the thermometer has continued to climb over the past month, so have ocean temperatures. Warm sea waters provide an ideal breeding ground for that most dreaded of aquatic creatures. The feared red or translucent white blobs have been floating in the surf and washing up on the beach at the Oceanfront for about a week now. The nettles have long, dangling tentacles that come with a particularly painful sting. Even the ones that have washed ashore and died on the beach still can cause irritation. Jellyfish —making warm water oceans miserable for 500 million years.
Speaking of ancient sea life, Chesapeake Bay oysters are getting a hand in population restoration efforts from an old friend of ours. The Chesapeake Bay Foundation has created a new oyster “baby” barge that floats from river to river. According to the CBF’s website, this bright blue floating nursery sits atop two linked barges that hold six 850-gallon tanks where baby oysters attach themselves to recycled shells and reef balls. Once the young bivalves firmly have attached themselves, the CBF deposits the reefs and balls in rivers throughout the bay. Oysters play a crucial role in filtering water and keeping the Chesapeake healthy. The CBF hopes to plant more than 1 billion of the bivalves by 2025 — that is a significant contribution to the Chesapeake Oyster Alliance’s ambitious goal to place 10 billion oysters in the bay in the next five years. We commend the foundation on an ingenious plan. And we hope the young oysters thrive — we would like to meet them or their offspring someday, all grown up, on our dinner plate.
If you receive a packet of unrequested seeds in the mail, do not plant them. Virginia residents have been receiving unsolicited packages of seeds that appear to have originated from China. State agriculture officials are warning that the seeds could be from a nonnative or invasive plant species. “Invasive species wreak havoc on the environment, displace or destroy native plants and insects and severely damage crops,” the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services said in a news release. Residents who receive unsolicited seeds should contact Virginia’s Office of Plant Industry Services at 804-786-3515 or by emailing: reportapest@vdacs.virginia.gov
