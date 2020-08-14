Editorial, August 15, 2020: Wrap up

In these trying times, we are happy to pass along good news. Thursday’s report from the U.S. Labor Department certainly falls under that category. During the week ending Aug. 8, new applications for unemployment benefits fell to 963,000. It was the second big decline in a row and the first one to dip below the 1 million mark since March. Nearly 56 million Americans have filed unemployment claims after COVID-19 forced the mass shutdown of countless businesses and stores. Although economists caution the downward direction in claims might only be temporary, it is a beacon of hope that the labor market actually is on the upswing. We pray the trend continues.
***
Our heartiest congratulations to Gen. Charles “CQ” Brown Jr., the United States Air Force’s 22nd chief of staff. The general assumed command of the Air Force on Aug. 6 during a ceremony at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. Brown is the first Black chief of staff in the U.S. military. An experienced F-16 fighter pilot, Brown’s swearing-in took place in the silhouette of a P-51 Mustang, the plane flown by the famed Tuskegee Airmen. “I’m simply in awe today,” Brown said. During his remarks, he thanked those who came before him, noting, “This is a very historic day, and I do not take this moment lightly. Today is possible due to the perseverance of those who went before me, serving as an inspiration for me and so many others.” Best of luck, Gen. Brown, and as your service’s hymn says, “Keep the wings level and true.”
***
Speaking of the Air Force, why would someone in Virginia shoot at one of its helicopters? On Monday, a UH-1N Huey helicopter belonging to the military service was forced to conduct an emergency landing at the Manassas Regional Airport. The aircraft had been hit by a bullet fired from the ground. One crew member received a minor injury. The helicopter — on a routine training mission from Joint Base Andrews — also sustained damage. The FBI’s Washington Field Office and the Air Force Office of Special Investigations are looking into the incident. The aircraft is attached to the 1st Helicopter Squadron, which provides transportation for federal officials and foreign dignitaries in addition to conducting rescue and evacuation missions. Why would someone fire upon it? The FBI asks that anyone near the area at the time of the incident, who might have information, call the Washington field office at (202) 278-2000.
***
Seventy-five years ago today, World War II effectively ended when Imperial Japan announced its surrender. With his nation reeling from the atomic bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Japanese Emperor Hirohito announced just after noon on Aug. 15, 1945 (due to time zone differences, it was Aug. 14 in the United States), he would accept the full terms of the Potsdam Declaration. Although President Harry S. Truman’s national broadcast of the surrender made at 7 p.m. that evening cautioned Americans that “the proclamation of V-J Day must wait upon the formal signing of the surrender terms by Japan” that didn’t stop Americans, Brits and other Allies everywhere from celebrating wildly. Both Japan and the United Kingdom recognize Aug. 15 as the official end of hostilities, but the U.S. observes V-J Day on Sept. 2, when the formal surrender ceremony was performed.
***
Someday soon, losing power during a storm might become a distant a memory. Dominion Energy says it is pushing forward with its 6-year effort to bury its power lines that are most vulnerable to being knocked out during storms. As residents of central and eastern Virginia know all too well, ice from winter storms, lightning, and excessive winds from hurricanes and thunderstorms often result in downed power lines. According to a news story in the Daily Press, Dominion plans to put 317 more miles of power lines below the ground this year. That is an increase from the 247 miles it placed underground this past year. To fund the project, which will cost an estimated $172 million, Dominion has asked the State Corporation Commission (SCC) to approve an increase of about 74 cents a month to customer bills. Karen M. Kinslow, Dominion’s director of electric distribution grid resiliency, told the SCC. “Reducing the number of damage locations, especially those in difficult to access areas, leads to a cascading reduction in the time required to restore power for many customers. not just the ones served by converted lines.” While most of the work done has focused on areas in eastern Virginia, we look forward to the day when we also no longer experience those outages.
— Robin Beres