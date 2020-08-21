Editorial, August 22, 2020: Wrap up

American Girl Dolls have been beloved by young girls for more than 30 years. The line of dolls portrays American girls who are growing up in a variety of historical eras. The dolls represent girls of different faiths, ethnicities and social statuses. They are sold with books that tell each of the girls’ stories. Earlier this month, the company announced that an emergency medical technician (EMT) from Richmond is the model for its newest doll. Richmond Ambulance Authority (RAA) EMT April O’Quinn was one of five people selected nationwide by the American Girl “Heroes With Heart” contest that was held to honor frontline workers. O’Quinn, who has been an EMT for 15 years, was unknowingly nominated by her niece, Lacey O’Quinn. Chip Decker, RAA CEO, told the RTD, “We at the Richmond Ambulance Authority are so excited for April and her niece, Lacey. We’re thankful American Girl held a contest to recognize our frontline heroes and are thrilled to have one of our employees represent EMS.” So are we. Strong, competent and heroic women have been a hallmark of this city for hundreds of years. We congratulate O’Quinn on her selection as Richmond’s recognized role model for young girls.
***
Congratulations, Danville, on being named a 2020 All-America City. The annual award, presented by the National Civic League, is presented to only 10 communities nationwide. The civic league created the award in 1949 to recognize communities that have excelled at overcoming critical challenges. Once referred to as the “Nobel Prize for constructive citizenship,” it has been presented to more than 500 communities throughout the country. This is the first time the small Southside city has received the award since 1977. It is well-deserved. Following the collapse of the tobacco, textile and furniture industries, the once-prosperous town was reeling. But rather than quietly accepting its fate, the community chose to reinvent itself. Capitalizing on the Dan River that flows through the city and a very walkable urban area, the city added attractive new features, including river trails, entertainment venues, ball fields and a farmers market. Many of the warehouses in its tobacco district have been redeveloped and repurposed. Our hats are off to this Virginia city for a well-earned recognition.
***
Did you know Aug. 22 is Earth Overshoot Day? That is the calendar date when human demand for ecological resources in a given year supposedly exceeds what the Earth can regenerate in that year. This year’s date actually was moved back three weeks later than 2019’s July 29 date because of COVID-19. Lockdowns, business closures and shelter-in-place practices imposed on so many of us across the globe have meant we’ve stopped driving to work, flying in airplanes and participating in other environmentally harmful practices. As a result, humanity’s ecological footprint contracted significantly this year. Now that we know five or so months of restricted living can have such a significant impact on the environment, surely once the world returns to normal we can continue this positive trend by conscientiously monitoring our own individual use of resources.
***
August 23, 1775, King George III officially declared the colonies to be in a state of rebellion. Throughout the spring and summer, the king heard incessantly about insurgent acts from those upstarts in the American colonies. From Concord and Lexington in April, to Fort Ticonderoga in May and Bunker Hill in June, the year had been marked by conflict. Finally, fed up with these so-called patriots, the king issued his declaration. The official statement, which authorized the British army to use harsher measures against the Americans and severely punish their supporters, was a slap in the face to the colonists. Before making his declaration, the king had been presented the Olive Branch Petition, signed by the Continental Congress on July 5, 1775, and hurriedly dispatched to London. It was a pledge of loyalty to the throne and a last-ditch effort to avoid further hostilities. But George III refused to read it. The king’s declaration persuaded colonists to support the idea of liberty and the signing of the Declaration of Independence less than a year later.
***
While much of the world is convinced that 2020 is a Jumanji game that won’t end, residents of the Swiss town of Olten say the year finally has improved for them. Earlier this month, residents noticed what looked like a fine, chocolate snow falling. Local news clips showed cars covered in a fine sepia-colored dusting. Reports pinpointed a nearby Lindt & Sprüngli factory was behind the cocoa condensation. The company confirmed that a minor defect in its ventilation system, combined with strong winds, had spread the chocolate dusting around town. The company assured residents the powdery precipitation was completely harmless. Social media was quick to believe the unusual incident was a sign that the year was turning around. “Finally 2020 delivers!” one person tweeted, while another added: “Snowing chocolate!!! Yes please.” We agree.
— Robin Beres