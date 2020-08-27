Editorial, August 28, 2020: Here comes Laura

Not surprisingly, since it is August in Virginia, the remnants of a hurricane are looming on the horizon. The monstrous, category 4 Hurricane Laura slammed into Louisiana early Thursday morning with winds peaking at 150 miles an hour and a 9-foot storm surge. News reports say trees were snapped like toothpicks and nearly every high rise building in Lake Charles lost most of their glass windows. At least one fatality was reported as of this writing. It is a tribute to modern weather forecasting and emergency management systems that hurricanes such as Laura no longer cause hundreds of deaths.
After pummeling the Louisiana coastline, Laura has headed north, quickly losing strength. It is expected to turn eastward into the Mid-Atlantic and arrive in the local area as a tropical depression by Saturday. But, as the RTD’s meteorologist John Boyer notes, heavy rains and wind gusts near 30 mph still are capable of felling trees and knocking out power lines. We might see flash flooding.
And, it never hurts to double-check the supplies in your hurricane kit. Do not forget to include face masks and hand sanitizer in this year’s kit. If you are not sure what other supplies you should have on hand, check out the Department of Homeland Security’s suggested list at: https://www.ready.gov/kit
On the bright side, once we get through a wet and windy Saturday, the weather on Sunday and for the rest of the week looks glorious, with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s.
— Robin Beres