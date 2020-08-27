Editorial, August 29, 2020: Wrap up

Just a reminder to our readers that Sept. 4 is National Newspaper Carrier Day. It is the one day each year we set aside to recognize the diligent work of those who awaken in the wee hours of the morning to deliver The Times-Dispatch to our doorsteps. According to the Museum of the City of New York, The Sun — a newspaper published in the Big Apple from 1833 to 1950 — was the first paper to hire a paperboy. On Sept. 4, 1833, 10-year-old Barney Flaherty answered an advertisement in the paper asking for “steady men” to apply to the position of carrier. Although Flaherty was only a child, the paper’s editor was so impressed with the young lad that he hired him on the spot. Much has changed since that day 187 years ago. Today, carriers are older and usually drive their delivery routes, but the dedication and hard work still are outstanding. On Friday, show your newspaper carrier your appreciation. A thank-you note, a gift card or some other token of your appreciation would make their day.
***
Still homebound by COVID-19, but anxious to something to help victims of Hurricane Laura? Why not consider adopting a rescue from an affected Gulf Coast animal shelter? A news story in the RTD explained that on Wednesday evening, a plane transport from several coastal Texas rescue facilities delivered more than 130 animals to shelters across the commonwealth. The Richmond SPCA is taking in 10 dogs and 20 cats. The animals will be available for adoption once the SPCA has had time to assess their needs. According to the RTD, the transport was organized by Petco Foundation, a national nonprofit partner of the pet retail stores that supports pet adoption. The foundation’s president, Susanne Kogut says Virginians really stepped up to welcome the homeless animals. Adopting one of these pets might prove to be one of the best things you have ever done — for yourself as well as the rescue. As a Marine Corps veteran once remarked to us after adopting a shelter pet, he still is not sure who saved who.
***
If you are planning to do a little imbibing this coming Labor Day weekend, do not plan on driving. The commonwealth is observing its 19th annual Checkpoint Strikeforce enforcement and public education campaign to combat impaired driving. Modified somewhat this year to address safety and health concerns during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Virginia State Police will be working through the Labor Day weekend to identify drunk drivers as part of Operation CARE — which stands for Crash Awareness Reduction Effort. It is a nationwide traffic safety program aimed at reducing traffic crashes, fatalities and injuries caused by impaired drivers. The commonwealth’s participation in Checkpoint Strikeforce runs from midnight on Friday, Sept. 4. through midnight, Monday, Sept. 7. Last year, over Labor Day weekend, state police officers arrested 76 drunk drivers, averaging a DUI every 75 minutes. Unfortunately, despite the stepped-up efforts on Labor Day and other holidays, 264 Virginians were killed on our roadways by alcohol-impaired drivers. Please remember: If you drink don’t drive. If you drive, don’t drink. Instead, why not do something more productive — like stay home and play with your newly rescued pet?
***
Here’s a bit of good news — the annual air show at Naval Air Station Oceana will go on after all. After announcing back in July that the wildly popular event — which draws crowds of more than 250,000 every year — was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, Navy officials have changed their minds. There is one caveat, however — this year, spectators are being invited to watch the thrilling aerobatics online. The Navy has requested that fans not congregate on the roads surrounding the base. “We can’t wait to welcome everyone back to NAS Oceana when it is safe to do so,” commanding officer Capt. John Hewitt said in a statement. “But you can help us speed up that process by watching from the comfort of your home.” The base will broadcast the show on Saturday, Sept. 19 from noon to 4 p.m. The performances can be watched on Facebook and YouTube. The theme of this year’s air show is “In It Together” and will pay tribute to front-line workers during the pandemic. Viewers will be able to watch live performances of the Air Force’s F-22 and A-10 Thunderbolt tactical demonstration teams, as well as Oceana-based F/A-18F Super Hornets. It also will also include a tour of Master Jet Base Oceana. We are delighted the event is back and that the Navy has decided to “soldier” through with the event.
— Robin Beres