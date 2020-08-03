The year 2020 will not go down as one of the more upbeat times in American history. Aside from being stuck at home thanks to COVID-19; we’ve canceled countless plans and watched ongoing protests morph into violent rioting. More recently, we spent most of July sweltering under a relentless heat wave. And just in the past week or so, thanks again to the pandemic, we’ve confronted the grim news that most schools are not going to resume in-person teaching this fall and we learned that nearly one-third of the entire American economy was completely wiped out in the second quarter of the year.
With the continuing onslaught of bad and depressing events and our now monotonous homebound routines, it is no wonder many Americans are feeling browbeaten and convinced that our best days are behind us.
But we are willing to bet that sense of ennui does not apply to anyone in the American space industry. For those good people, the year has been full of positive news surrounding space exploration, and exciting and promising events that affect where we are today and where we are going tomorrow.
On Sunday afternoon, the world watched NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley execute a flawless splashdown ensconced in the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft. It was the first such endeavor by American astronauts in nearly a half-century. The joint mission between the private company called SpaceX and NASA to and from the International Space Station (ISS) began with a May 30 launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. The safe return of the men two months later marks the end of what appears to have been a letter-perfect demonstration mission.
Sunday’s successful return means that the next joint mission scheduled for mid- to late-September officially is a go. Three American astronauts — Victor Glover, Michael Hopkins and Shannon Walker — will join Japanese astronaut Soichi Noguchi in the first fully operational flight of SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft to the ISS. And yet another crew is expected to launch in early 2021.
According to NASA, the goal of the Commercial Crew Program is to provide safe, reliable and efficient transportation to and from the ISS. In doing so, the program allows ongoing research to continue aboard the space station. In addition, it will help train and prepare astronauts for upcoming human missions to both the Moon and Mars.
Speaking of which, in other related events, on Thursday NASA successfully launched two robotic explorers to the planet Mars: a next-generation rover called Perseverance and a robotic helicopter named Ingenuity. The two craft will scour the red planet for signs of life.
Perseverance also will begin laying the groundwork for human habitation. It will conduct experiments to see if elements of the planet’s carbon dioxide-rich atmosphere can be converted into breathable oxygen for astronauts and propellant for future rocket launches. The United States hopes to send astronauts to Mars sometime in the 2030s.
To achieve that goal within the next decade, NASA plans establish a base on the Moon within the next four years where men and women can train to live in inhospitable environments for extended periods. By 2023, the space agency says it will launch Gateway — a lunar orbiting platform that astronauts will live on as they build the infrastructure necessary to sustain life on the Moon’s surface. The Gateway platform will help crews learn to live in deep space and prepare for what will be humanity’s greatest journey — the first manned flight to Mars.
These are heady days full of exciting plans in the field of space exploration. And Virginia is right in the middle of it all. NASA’s Langley Research Center, located just down the road in Hampton, is playing an integral role in so many of these very advanced plans. Researchers there are developing concepts and technologies that will help ensure spacecraft can land safely on the Moon and on Mars. The men and women of Langley also are working with commercial scientists to develop in-space assembly and manufacturing methods that will enable astronauts to survive on foreign planets.
According to Deborah Tomek, acting director of space technology and exploration at Langley, researchers there are “developing the capabilities to build, to assemble, to offload from the landers everything we need to sustain our crew on the surface of the Moon.”
We suspect that most people who follow NASA’s promising plans would tell you it is hard to remain down when you have your sights on the heavens. We heartily recommend following the space agency’s adventures at NASA.gov — it might not change your opinion of 2020, but it will provide hours of fascinating information, videos and mission histories for students and adults. It also might impart a great sense of inspiration.
— Robin Beres
