In 2014, the Lebanese government confiscated more than 2,700 tons of ammonium nitrate from a cargo ship in a Beirut port. For six years, that volatile chemical compound sat unprotected and unsecured in a portside warehouse. On Tuesday, it exploded with the force of a small nuclear weapon. A nuclear scientist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology says the explosion was equivalent to 1.1 kilotons of TNT — about 10% of the strength of the Hiroshima bomb.
Videos of the blast seen on news channels and social media are shocking. The enormous explosion and ensuing shockwave caused untold damage. The pier where the compound was stored was leveled and a large crater exists where the warehouse once stood. Buildings for blocks around the port are flattened and countless others are damaged beyond repair. Initial casualty reports, which continue to climb, number more than 100 dead and at least 4,000 injured. The destruction has left at least 300,000 people homeless.
Even before this tragedy, the people of Beirut were suffering amid Lebanon’s worst financial crisis since the 1975-90 civil war. Life often is a daily struggle just to afford food, water and basic essentials. Inflation is out of control and power outages often last 20 hours a day. On top of that, the medical community has been overwhelmed by COVID-19 infection rates. Many area hospitals, already filled beyond capacity and short on medical supplies, were forced to turn the injured away.
Since Tuesday, #PrayforLebanon and #PrayforBeirut have trended globally on social media. Nations far and near have stepped forward to help. Israel, which has not had diplomatic relations with Lebanon since 1949, has offered humanitarian assistance. The United States was quick to send condolences and promises of aid — and not just our government. American celebrities are using their platforms to ask for prayers and donations. Across the country, Lebanese communities have sprung into action. Locally, in Glen Allen, St. Anthony Maronite Catholic Church is accepting donations for the tragedy. The Rev. John Faris, pastor of St. Anthony, says 100% of those funds will go directly to charities in the beleaguered city. The parish, long known for its Lebanese food festival, is the spiritual home of many of the area’s Lebanese immigrants.
The horror of what happened in Beirut has given all of us cause to cease our own infighting and bickering, if only for a time. And it is a comfort, albeit a small one, to know that when mass tragedy occurs, the world still responds.
— Robin Beres
