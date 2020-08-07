When Henrietta Lacks sought treatment at The Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, doctors discovered a malignant tumor on her cervix. During her initial exam and biopsy, the physicians also took two additional tissue samples from the Roanoke native’s cervix. Those samples were sent to a local medical researcher who had been collecting samples from all cancer patients at the hospital. Prior to receiving Lacks’ cells, every other sample sent to the lab quickly died. But Lacks’ cells were different. Her cells began to double every 22 hours or so. Since then, Lacks’ cell line, nicknamed HeLa, has been used extensively in medical research worldwide. But those samples were taken without Lacks’ or her family’s consent or knowledge — nor has her family ever received any compensation for them. That might be changing. According to The Wall Street Journal, two of the thousands of entities that have benefited from HeLa cells say they are planning to give back. ABCAM PLC, a life-sciences company in the United Kingdom, is making a financial gift of an undisclosed amount to the Henrietta Lacks Foundation to support scholarships in science, technology, engineering and mathematics for Lacks’ descendants. And a research lab at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute in San Diego has announced it will donate $100 to the foundation for each of the four cell lines the lab created from the HeLa cells. The lab’s founder, Dr. Samara Reck-Peterson, told the WSJ: “This is a small part, but we want to encourage other labs to do something similar.” We too hope that other research facilities that have benefited from Lacks’ cells step up and do the right thing.
Happy 230th birthday to the United States Coast Guard. On Aug. 4, 1790, Congress authorized Secretary of the Treasury Alexander Hamilton to purchase 10 ships, known as revenue cutters, for the purpose of tracking down smugglers and enforcing tariff laws. The new maritime service was called the Revenue Cutter Service until 1915, when it then combined with the U.S. Life-Saving Service and was rechristened as the Coast Guard. The service’s list of jobs grew again in 1939 when President Franklin D. Roosevelt transferred Lighthouse Service responsibilities to it. In 1946, Congress transferred the Bureau of Marine Inspection and Navigation to the Coast Guard. Today, the service’s many job descriptions include ensuring the nation’s maritime safety, drug interdiction, customs and security duties, and of course, its search and rescue efforts that have saved countless lives. In times of peace, the Coast Guard falls under the Department of Homeland Security. During wartime, it becomes a part of the Department of the Navy. We salute the men and women of America’s Coast Guard do for all the work they do. Here’s to another 230 years!
Remember the jokes about an upcoming baby boom when everyone was told back in March to stay home? As it turns out, all those COVID-19 kiddies are not going to happen. Unfortunately, the pandemic has had quite the opposite effect on people’s inclinations to procreate. American women, it seems, have decided to join their European counterparts in foregoing the bliss of motherhood. In 2006, the fertility rate in the United States was a sustainable 2.1 children per woman. As of 2020, that number has dropped to less than 1.7 munchkins per mamma. Demographers say that is not a viable replacement rate. Researchers note that there are plenty of reasons for not having more than one child or even deciding not to have any children at all. Raising kids is expensive, and child care, medical bills, job security and future college costs all factor into one’s decision to bring a baby into the world. In June, the Brookings Institution issued a report that predicts there will be 300,000 to 500,000 fewer babies born in the U.S. in 2021 — that is about a 10% decline in children from 2019. That drop in childbirth rates eventually will mean a decline in the number of workers and taxpayers who are needed to subsidize older Americans.
And, we leave you with a bit of good news from the U.S. Labor Department. During the week that ended Aug. 1, applications for U.S. unemployment benefits fell to their lowest level since March. The unexpected news offers a ray of hope that the economy might be on the mend. Initial jobless claims fell by 249,000 to 1.19 million in early August. Continuing claims also fell to 16.1 million. According to the Virginia Employment Commission, 23,918 new unemployment claims were filed last week, nearly 45% fewer than the week before. Analysts warn that it will take some time to see a sustained improvement in jobs but considering we lost nearly one-third of American jobs since COVID-19 arrived, that ‘s good news. We hope the numbers are indicative of a rebound in jobs.
— Robin Beres
