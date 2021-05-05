Editorial: Banner week shows there are real signs of life in our local economy

To execute its goals, Phlow developed partnerships with Civica Rx, a Utah-based nonprofit that works to stabilize the supply of generic medicines; the VCU Medicines for All Institute, a College of Engineering initiative aimed at increasing access to pharmaceuticals by fostering more cost-effective methods; and AMPAC, which specializes in the manufacturing of key ingredients and the commercialization of continuous processes.

“We believe this work can revolutionize America’s generic drug manufacturing model by enabling Phlow to produce affordable ingredients used to manufacture essential medicines in the U.S.,” Gupton said in a May 2020 Times-Dispatch report.

We agree, and we also believe it can be a revolutionary move for Virginia’s economy. The net result of this multipartner relationship is a broader goal to build a cluster of pharmaceutical companies in the Petersburg area. This would help cement Virginia’s role as a leader in domestic drug manufacturing.