Editorial: Baseball, leave the minor leagues alone

Now comes Major League Baseball’s latest outrage, umm, we mean innovation. It will use all of its reconfigured and rebranded minor leagues to test out different rule changes that baseball’s corporate masters think somehow will improve the game. At the Triple-A level, fields will have slightly bigger bases with a less-slippery surface — they’re said to be safer for players (who can be against that?) but also likely to induce more stolen bases. The Double-A league will ban defensive shifts, which have become popular in recent years. There’s another solution for that, of course. Players just could hit to the opposite field. Conservatives especially should be outraged by this change: This is a regulatory scheme designed to interfere with the free market. Innovation is being stifled.

Low-A West will have a dreaded pitch clock designed to speed up a supposedly all-too-languid game. Never mind that a Wall Street Journal study once found that there were more actual minutes of decisive action in a baseball game than in a football game. Our Low-A East and other Low-A leagues will limit pitchers to two pickoff attempts per plate appearance. Low-A Southeast will see “robot umps” — technology calling balls and strikes, while the actual umpires babysit the machines. If we can’t yell at the umpires for making a bad call, what can we yell at them for? Hey, ump! Have you tried rebooting?