Editorial: Battling the flu and COVID-19

Dr. Omar Bagasra is founder of the South Carolina Biotechnology Center at Claflin University and an acknowledged expert on matters such as vaccines. A major proponent of getting people vaccinated against COVID-19, he was asked about influenza. He didn’t hesitate to state that the primary reason so few cases of flu have been around in 2020-21 is people are wearing masks and practicing social distancing.

He said the influenza vaccine is important, as are vaccines available to fight any virus. But in pre-COVID-19 times, only about half of the population got the flu shot and people did not wear masks, social distance and avoid mass gatherings. So flu annually spread through a sizable portion of the population.

Not so during the flu season of 2020-21. Flu, annually the nation’s most infectious disease, virtually has disappeared from the U.S., with reports coming in at far lower levels than anything seen in decades. In recent years, it has been blamed for 600,000 to 800,000 annual hospitalizations and 50,000 to 60,000 deaths.

The disappearance should offer proof that the safety practices advocated for during the coronavirus pandemic do work. In the future, many people, particularly those who are considered most at risk, might continue practicing them to avoid influenza. And more people should become convinced that getting a flu shot is important.