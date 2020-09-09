Editorial: Be prepared to vote

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Even though the November election is less than eight weeks away, the time is now to start thinking about how you’re going to cast your ballot.

“With the COVID-19 pandemic still ongoing, we know that some voters may be looking for safer ways to either vote in-person or cast their ballots privately without encountering large crowds and potentially long lines,” Constance L. Hargrove, Chesterfield County’s general registrar and director of elections, said in a statement.

“Now is the time to start executing your voting plans and making a decision on how you want to cast your ballot for the November general election,” Hargrove said.

Registered voters have three options for the Nov. 3 election: