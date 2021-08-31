Editorial: Broadband collaboration in Surry is opening doors to reducing digital disparities

SPRING GROVE
Drivers entering Surry County along state Route 10 quickly recognize the region’s rural charm. From lush cornfields to salty Southern roadside favorites like country hams and fresh shelled peanuts, this slice of Southside Virginia has leveraged its natural resources to create prosperity for more than three centuries.
At the border with Prince George County, cars also see symbols of an impediment to future successes: Twenty-one years into the 21st century, random roadside fliers still advertise high-speed internet at “SupplyWiFi.com,” prodding locals to call an 888 number to get connected.
In parking lots across Virginia, leaders saw a crisis unfold over the past 18 months as a result of that digital roadblock: Schools shifted to virtual learning amid COVID-19, and for families without internet access at home, the only way to log on and complete tasks might have been to go to the neighborhood fast-food restaurant, library or community center.
“We can do better than that,” Gov. Ralph Northam said Friday at the Surry Community Center in Spring Grove. “As we move forward, we want everybody to have that access from their homes. I think working together, we can do that.”
We have to do better, and this county is emerging as a case study of how broadband collaboration in Virginia is opening doors to reducing digital disparities. Amid an ongoing pandemic marked by immense grief and loss, Surry’s 4,100 homes and businesses went from no high-speed access to universal coverage options in less than two years.
“When I say no broadband connectivity, if you did not have a cellphone, you could not look at your email, your Facebook or get on the internet,” said Casey Logan, president and CEO of Prince George Electric Cooperative, a lead partner in the effort.
How did such a turnaround happen? When Northam took office in 2017, he had a burning question for Chief Broadband Adviser Evan Feinman and others: How long will it take for the commonwealth to get to universal broadband?
“They told me 10 years,” Northam remembered. “I said, ‘I don’t know where I’ll be in 10 years. We’ve got do it faster.’ ”
Funneling more resources into the Virginia Telecommunications Initiative helped accelerate progress. The program works with localities and providers to field grants that support construction in areas “where it hasn’t been previously economically efficient for the private sector to do so,” the state’s most recent Commonwealth Connect report said. VATI funding sharply rose from $1 million in 2017 to $50 million for this year.
During the 2020 cycle, Surry and PGEC were awarded a $2.25 million grant that connected 1,893 homes and businesses, Feinman said. These dollars supported “last-mile” broadband — the final leg of a connection between a service provider and a customer, as defined by MuniNetworks.org, a broadband initiative from the nonprofit Institute for Local Self-Reliance.
But in rural communities like Surry, speed and cost have been hurdles to provide last-mile service to some homes and businesses. Per MuniNetworks.org, with DSL or cable systems, an internet service provider might carry a fast connection into a community. But some addresses might have had no high-speed option at all if their phone lines lack the necessary strength and reliability.
To get to universal coverage, dependable “middle-mile” broadband also is needed. Two years ago — before COVID-19 brought digital disparities in education, health care, business and other areas into greater focus — longtime Dominion Energy Chairman, President and CEO Tom Farrell summed up the quandary.
“There’s plenty of fiber in the urban areas, and the middle mile is the long trunk line that will take it out to the more rural communities,” he said. “And nobody will build that because there’s not enough customers on the other end.”
Dominion makes clear on its rural broadband program webpage that it is not an ISP. But through the state’s utility leverage program, investor-owned utilities like Dominion and Appalachian Power can team up with localities and ISPs to leverage power lines and provide network expansion. It’s a policy built on a sense of selflessness that likely would not have been present a decade ago.
Dominion said Friday that it has completed 39 miles of middle-mile fiber in Surry that will help PGEC complete its countwide Ruralband service by the end of October. The investment also will help serve Dominion’s operational needs, such as addressing outages and improving electric service.
“Partnerships like this [are] vital to overcoming challenges that none of us can handle alone,” Ed Baine, president of Dominion Energy Virginia, said at Friday’s event.
Baine’s point applies not just to providers but to customers as well. Installing the connection is not enough to build proficiency and prosperity among residents. Logan harkened back to the 1930s and 1940s, when cooperatives navigated the challenge of introducing electricity to rural families.
“They knew it provided lights in their homes,” he said. “But as soon as refrigerators came out [and] ovens came out, they really didn’t know how to use it [or] how to take advantage of it.”
In the 1950s, the opening of cooperative kitchens helped bridge that gap — places where members could come in and receive training on how to use the technology. To model that experience, the Surry Community Center has opened a Ruralband living room — a space for 1-on-1 appointments with PGEC to learn about the internet and its avenues to telemedicine, virtual school resources and other 21st-century needs.
These kinds of developments help demonstrate that we are learning lessons. We can’t repeat recent months when students were doing schoolwork in a parking lot instead of inside their homes. Through case studies like Surry, broadband collaboration is opening doors to reducing digital disparities.
— Chris Gentilviso