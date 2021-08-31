Editorial: Broadband collaboration in Surry is opening doors to reducing digital disparities

SPRING GROVE

Drivers entering Surry County along state Route 10 quickly recognize the region’s rural charm. From lush cornfields to salty Southern roadside favorites like country hams and fresh shelled peanuts, this slice of Southside Virginia has leveraged its natural resources to create prosperity for more than three centuries.

At the border with Prince George County, cars also see symbols of an impediment to future successes: Twenty-one years into the 21st century, random roadside fliers still advertise high-speed internet at “SupplyWiFi.com,” prodding locals to call an 888 number to get connected.

In parking lots across Virginia, leaders saw a crisis unfold over the past 18 months as a result of that digital roadblock: Schools shifted to virtual learning amid COVID-19, and for families without internet access at home, the only way to log on and complete tasks might have been to go to the neighborhood fast-food restaurant, library or community center.

“We can do better than that,” Gov. Ralph Northam said Friday at the Surry Community Center in Spring Grove. “As we move forward, we want everybody to have that access from their homes. I think working together, we can do that.”