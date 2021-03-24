Editorial: 'Burnout Nation'

More than one-third of those who are experiencing burnout say increased work responsibilities contributed to their exhaustion, while just under one-quarter said they needed more time off.

Among some of the other findings: Employed women are more likely to report feelings of burnout than men, 80% to 72%. And younger women are more likely to experience burnout than their older peers: 87% for women ages 18 to 44 as opposed to 74% for women ages 45 to 54, the study found.

Burnout also is affecting business executives and human resource professionals. A study conducted by Development Dimensions International, a global leadership consulting firm, found that nearly 60% of business leaders across the world “reported they feel used up at the end of the workday, which is a strong indicator of burnout,” per Forbes, while a majority didn’t believe they were effective at leading virtually.

Work burnout is part of what experts are calling another epidemic raging within the pandemic: mental health.