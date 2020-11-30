Editorial: Buy local this holiday season

Thanksgiving weekend traditionally marks the beginning of the holiday shopping season. But with the global coronavirus pandemic hovering, how — and where — consumers buy their gifts is yet another challenge during these uncertain times.

There’s an easy solution: buy local.

Small businesses in particular have been dealt a heavy blow by COVID-19. Shutdowns, safety protocols and stay-at-home orders enacted to contain the contagion have altered how we shop — and their bottom lines.

These locally owned businesses need our help, whether it’s a boutique, museum gift shop, bookstore or restaurant. These establishments are owned by — and employ — our friends, family and neighbors.

They pay taxes, and support the community. In turn, they also use local services and institutions, furthering their financial impact, and often offer locally made items you can’t find at a national chain. A robust retail environment pays untold dividends to our regional economic well-being.

When you shop local, approximately $68 out of every $100 stays within the community, according to Retail Merchants — as opposed to $43 out of $100 when you shop at a national chain. As the organization pointed out, “Who you choose to support today determines who will still be around tomorrow.”