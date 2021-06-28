Editorial: By opening doors to discussion, we realize the power of our example

More than one month after a cease-fire put an end to 11 days of deadly conflict between Israel and Hamas, elected officials and community leaders across Virginia are taking action to stop an uptick in antisemitic incidents taking place in our own backyard.
Whether it’s a threatening phone call directed at Congregation Ner Shalom in Woodbridge, or a BB pellet fired through the front glass of Congregation Beth Ahabah in Richmond, none of these actions can be tolerated.
How do we find the strength to defeat the surge in hate? Events like Sunday’s “Stand Against Antisemitism” program, hosted by the Jewish Community Federation of Richmond, are critical. By opening doors to discussion, we realize the power of our example.
For roughly two hours, elected officials and faith leaders of different religious and political backgrounds delivered moving speeches at Temple Beth Ahabah. For community members, it also was an opportunity to reconnect with each other, exchanging vaccinated hugs and handshakes for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think we have to not just stand against or condemn,” U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., said in an interview with RTD Opinions prior to the event. “We have to really set a higher bar, which is: How do we defeat it?”
To start, we can’t forget our history. In 1786, the Virginia Statute for Religious Freedom was signed in Shockoe Slip. Drafted by Thomas Jefferson in 1777, it established that no one “shall be compelled to frequent or support any religious worship, place, or ministry…” It also set the foundation for federal First Amendment protections that grant all Americans the right to worship (or not worship) as they wish.
“We gave a gift to the world,” Kaine said of the notion that no one be punished or preferred based on religious beliefs. “We have to realize the power of our example.”
Congregations like Beth Ahabah and cities like Richmond have endured the long, continuing path to put Jefferson’s writing into practice. Three years after the enactment of the Virginia Statute for Religious Freedom, Kahal Kadosh (K.K.) Beth Shalome (The Holy Congregation, House of Peace) was organized in 1789 — the first in Richmond and the sixth in the nation.
In 1822, K.K. Beth Shalome established Virginia’s first synagogue at 115 Mayo Street in Richmond. Over the next two decades, more German and Eastern European Jews joined the congregation and in 1841, Beth Ahabah was formed as an “offshoot,” per its history page. K.K. Beth Shalome and Beth Ahabah merged in 1898, and soon came the need for a larger synagogue. The current Temple Beth Ahabah — meaning “House of Love” — at 1121 West Franklin Street was dedicated in December 1904.
The National Trust for Historic Preservation notes that, fittingly, the neoclassical structure is thought to have been modeled after Jefferson’s home, Monticello, and the University of Virginia Rotunda. Through Beth Ahabah’s unique interior and exterior features — its ornate proscenium arch, its 29 stained glass windows honoring past congregants and time-tested Jewish traditions — we see the meaning of religious freedom.
And when we walk in and out of the front doors of Beth Ahabah, or any other community institution in 2021, we must not forget where we came from. We have to overcome this latest spate of hate and better realize our ideals.
“As one of the oldest synagogues in the United States, Beth Ahabah has weathered the tumult of Virginia’s history, including the Civil War and two world wars, one of which surely caused incomprehensible suffering and grief to the members of this congregation,” noted state Sen. Ghazala Hashmi, D-Chesterfield, the first Muslim woman elected to the Virginia General Assembly, in her Sunday speech. “This temple has stood as Richmond made its uneasy march toward expanded civil rights and racial justice, desegregation and integration of more inclusive values and social ideals that reflect the true common bonds of our shared human experience.”
That “uneasy march” is ongoing. Its fragility only is magnified when families are walking to a religious service and hearing antisemistic epithets screamed at them from a nearby car, or seeing hateful propaganda flyers land on their doorsteps. “Clearly, we still have much work ahead,” Hashmi added.
We agree. So how do we, as Kaine put it, set a higher bar to stop antisemitism? Two solutions are in motion.
First, we have to better measure the problem. In May, Congress passed and President Joe Biden signed the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act to provide resources that help improve the reporting and response time when acts take place. As a June piece in The Atlantic pointed out, hate crimes are “notoriously underreported” and even when police can determine a “possible bias motive,” enforcement is a struggle.
Locally, data from the Virginia State Police shows that in 2020, 190 total hate crimes were reported in the commonwealth. Twenty-three were motivated by religious bias and 15 in that category were anti-Jewish attacks. How many of our neighbors were too fearful or not aware of how to report such experiences? What would the data look like if every instance was captured?
“You can’t bring down a phenomenon if you don’t care enough to even measure it,” Kaine told RTD Opinions. “And we haven’t.”
Second, we have to chart a better future. Federally, the House and Senate each have a Bipartisan Task Force for Combating Antisemitism, focused on legislative efforts, Holocaust education initiatives and other steps that lift the issue “to the forefront of our national conversation,” the Senate notes.
At the state level, the General Assembly recently established the Culturally Relevant and Inclusive Education Practices Advisory Committee — a body charged with “supporting anti-bias education and response” in Virginia. Atop its list of priorities is making recommendations for the History and Social Science Standards of Learning, including how we teach “the historical underpinnings of the Holocaust and other historical genocides in the context of how increased lower levels of hate, ridicule, and dehumanization led to larger acts of violence and state-sponsored discrimination and violence.”
These kinds of undertakings matter. We commend the Jewish Community Federation of Richmond for organizing the event and every elected official, faith leader, member of law enforcement and neighbor who attended and stood united against antisemitism. By opening doors to discussion, we realize the power of our example.