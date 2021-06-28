Editorial: By opening doors to discussion, we realize the power of our example

In 1822, K.K. Beth Shalome established Virginia’s first synagogue at 115 Mayo Street in Richmond. Over the next two decades, more German and Eastern European Jews joined the congregation and in 1841, Beth Ahabah was formed as an “offshoot,” per its history page. K.K. Beth Shalome and Beth Ahabah merged in 1898, and soon came the need for a larger synagogue. The current Temple Beth Ahabah — meaning “House of Love” — at 1121 West Franklin Street was dedicated in December 1904.

The National Trust for Historic Preservation notes that, fittingly, the neoclassical structure is thought to have been modeled after Jefferson’s home, Monticello, and the University of Virginia Rotunda. Through Beth Ahabah’s unique interior and exterior features — its ornate proscenium arch, its 29 stained glass windows honoring past congregants and time-tested Jewish traditions — we see the meaning of religious freedom.

And when we walk in and out of the front doors of Beth Ahabah, or any other community institution in 2021, we must not forget where we came from. We have to overcome this latest spate of hate and better realize our ideals.