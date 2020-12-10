Editorial: Capital Region Rail Vision is an economic enabler worth pursuing

However, the issue is coordination. VRE, MARC and Amtrak tend to “operate, plan and invest independent of each other, limiting the rail network’s collective service,” a corresponding GWP fact sheet argued.

The end result is a web of stressed commuters who might lose money as they pay two monthly passes, or lose energy as they rush across platforms to make transfers, or lose time as scheduling delays on one line lead to missed connections on another.

“This fragmentation makes rail travel more complicated, more time-consuming and less able to meet the region’s travel patterns — limiting the region’s economic productivity and creating opportunity cost to residents, neighborhoods and employers,” the GWP report added.