Editorial: Capitol attack is a stain on our history

For more than two centuries, the United States has relied on the votes of its people and the process of the Electoral College to elect its president.

As we watched the 2020 count of our nation’s electoral votes devolve into a violent breach of security at the U.S. Capitol, we saw the true toll of the four years of disinformation and demagoguery that a majority of Virginians and Americans rejected at the polls in November. The attack on the Capitol is a physical — and symbolic — affront to our republic. Violence is not the answer in a country that follows the rule of law.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch doesn’t endorse candidates for elected office. We do endorse democracy and none of what took place at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday is part of it. The situation at the Capitol is a stain on this nation’s history and until every person in a position of power speaks up against it, our democracy is at risk.

Several elected officials in Virginia are part of the problem. Three members of Virginia’s congressional delegation — U.S. Reps. Rob Wittman, R-1st, Ben Cline, R-6th, and Morgan Griffith, R-9th — helped incite Wednesday’s rebellion by signing on to a December lawsuit asking the U.S. Supreme Court to invalidate election results. Denunciations of the subsequent mob scene followed.