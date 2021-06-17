Editorial: Celebrating Juneteenth, our new national holiday

On June 19, 1865, federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, bringing news that the Civil War had ended two months earlier and that President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation had freed enslaved people in Confederate states 2 ½ years earlier.
Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger, who led Union soldiers into the coastal city, read General Order Number 3, which began:
"The people of Texas are informed that in accordance with a Proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free. This involves an absolute equality of rights and rights of property between former masters and slaves, and the connection heretofore existing between them becomes that between employer and hired laborer."
The announcement came more than two months after Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee had surrendered to U.S. Gen. Ulysses S. Grant at Appomattox Court House and after the Emancipation Proclamation became effective on Jan. 1, 1863.
While only through the Thirteenth Amendment did slavery formally end throughout the United States, the Galveston news became rich with symbolism and marked the beginning of an annual celebration. The day became known as “Juneteenth” — short for June 19th.
Now, appropriately, it will become a national holiday, to be known as Juneteenth National Independence Day. It’s time.
Earlier this week, the U.S. Senate endorsed the holiday under a unanimous consent agreement. On Wednesday, the U.S. House of Representatives voted 415-14 to make Juneteenth the nation’s 12th federal holiday. President Joe Biden is expected to soon sign the measure into law.
We’re glad that all of Virginia’s congressional members supported it.
“Juneteenth is an opportunity to reflect on our nation’s sordid history with slavery, acknowledge and commemorate the progress that has been made, and renew our commitment to advancing equity and justice for all,” U.S. Rep. A. Donald McEachin, D-4th, said in a statement.
U.S. Rep. Robert C. “Bobby” Scott, D-3rd, the dean of Virginia’s congressional delegation, said 49 states and Washington, D.C., now celebrate Juneteenth as a state or ceremonial holiday.
“The legacy of Juneteenth is a reminder of the way that justice and equality for Black people has too often been delayed in America,” he said in a statement. “The past year has also been a stark reminder of all the work that is left to do to fulfill the founding promises of our nation."
Juneteenth will be the first new federal holiday since the creation of Martin Luther King Jr. Day in 1983 — another equally important observance.
In 1979, Texas became the first state to recognize the day as a holiday. Virginia became the second Southern state to do so in June 2020: Gov. Ralph Northam made Juneteenth a state holiday amid last summer’s toppling of Confederate monuments and protests over racial injustice sparked by the horrific murder of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.
Numerous events are taking place across the region and commonwealth over the weekend to mark this special day. Visit richmond.com to find out what’s going on and where.
As we wrote this past year when Northam decreed Juneteenth a state holiday, the Declaration of Independence proclaims: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”
Elevating Juneteenth to a federal holiday will help Americans understand the importance of making that a reality for all.
— Pamela Stallsmith