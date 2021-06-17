Editorial: Celebrating Juneteenth, our new national holiday

Earlier this week, the U.S. Senate endorsed the holiday under a unanimous consent agreement. On Wednesday, the U.S. House of Representatives voted 415-14 to make Juneteenth the nation’s 12th federal holiday. President Joe Biden is expected to soon sign the measure into law.

We’re glad that all of Virginia’s congressional members supported it.

“Juneteenth is an opportunity to reflect on our nation’s sordid history with slavery, acknowledge and commemorate the progress that has been made, and renew our commitment to advancing equity and justice for all,” U.S. Rep. A. Donald McEachin, D-4th, said in a statement.

U.S. Rep. Robert C. “Bobby” Scott, D-3rd, the dean of Virginia’s congressional delegation, said 49 states and Washington, D.C., now celebrate Juneteenth as a state or ceremonial holiday.

“The legacy of Juneteenth is a reminder of the way that justice and equality for Black people has too often been delayed in America,” he said in a statement. “The past year has also been a stark reminder of all the work that is left to do to fulfill the founding promises of our nation."

Juneteenth will be the first new federal holiday since the creation of Martin Luther King Jr. Day in 1983 — another equally important observance.