Editorial: Census data delay serves as a reminder — put people before politics

Anticipating COVID-19 disruptions, New Jersey approved a constitutional amendment to keep current maps for this year and redistrict before the 2023 contests. Virginia took a long-term step, with voters supporting a new bipartisan, 16-member redistricting commission, consisting of lawmakers and members of the public.

Every action has to be taken over the coming months to reach as complete a count as possible, and fairly represent the latest snapshot of our population. The Virginia redistricting commission’s ability to foster a more transparent process depends on a responsible collection and transfer of data from federal partners.

We watched with great concern as the 2020 census turned tumultuous at times. Responsible efforts by the Virginia Complete Count Commission helped raise participation. But the federal environment was rife with erratic calendar changes, politicized battles over citizenship questions and overall leadership issues.