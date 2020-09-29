Editorial: Census deadline should instill confidence, not sow doubt

Entering the 2020 census count, there were plenty of worries about how complete and accurate the decennial survey would be. Was the decision to allow forms to be completed online a good one? Would the digital data collection be free from threats? Would homes dependent on door knocks from census takers still be reached?

Then, the COVID-19 pandemic became reality right as initial mailers were reaching Virginians’ mailboxes. The option to self-respond online, by phone or by mail looks good at the moment. A little more than 70% of households in the commonwealth have self-responded, without extra nudges from census staff members.

As of Tuesday morning, the U.S. Census Bureau data dashboard of ”total response rates by state” shows 98.4% of housing units in Virginia have been enumerated. But we know hard-to-count populations — college students, young children or Virginians experiencing homelessness to name a few — still might not be captured. And how stable a measure is “housing units” at a time when thousands of people are at risk of eviction?