Editorial: Census deadline should instill confidence, not sow doubt

Entering the 2020 census count, there were plenty of worries about how complete and accurate the decennial survey would be. Was the decision to allow forms to be completed online a good one? Would the digital data collection be free from threats? Would homes dependent on door knocks from census takers still be reached?
Then, the COVID-19 pandemic became reality right as initial mailers were reaching Virginians’ mailboxes. The option to self-respond online, by phone or by mail looks good at the moment. A little more than 70% of households in the commonwealth have self-responded, without extra nudges from census staff members.
As of Tuesday morning, the U.S. Census Bureau data dashboard of ”total response rates by state” shows 98.4% of housing units in Virginia have been enumerated. But we know hard-to-count populations — college students, young children or Virginians experiencing homelessness to name a few — still might not be captured. And how stable a measure is “housing units” at a time when thousands of people are at risk of eviction?
The last thing the census needs right now is a polarized battle. The 2020 deadline should instill confidence in as complete and accurate a count as possible, not sow doubt about a decade of critical data.
We understand the law, which requires the census to be delivered to the president by Dec. 31. At a certain point, there is no more room for delay, COVID-19 or otherwise. But the Census Bureau’s inability to set reliable expectations and stick to its original deadline seems to be throwing local area census offices, partner organizations and everyday people into a state of unnecessary uncertainty.
Field operations were postponed due to the pandemic and in April, the U.S. Census Bureau rightly extended the deadline to respond from July 31 to Oct. 31. But on Aug. 3, the bureau announced it was truncating the stopping point to Sept. 30. A leaked document funneled to Congress warned the shorter calendar could compromise data quality.
“The document highlights the risks of the ‘[h]ighly compressed schedule’ and warns that data products ‘will be negatively impacted under this revised plan.’”
“It cautions that ‘eliminated activities’ will ‘reduce accuracy,’ that the schedule ‘creates risk for serious errors not being discovered in the data,’ and that such errors ‘may not be fixed — due to lack of time to research and understand the root cause or to re-run and re-review one or multiple state files.’”
“Although the document says, ‘we are determining full impacts,’ it warns starkly that canceling reviews by state officials will lead to ‘virtually certain vocal objections.’”
These are not small causes for concern. Late this past week, a federal judge in California recognized the risk of a damaged count, ordering that operations continue through Oct. 31. The Trump administration moved to appeal and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross responded that the bureau’s target end date would be Oct. 5.
The census requires continuity, especially in these final stages. Once every 10 years, we collect this snapshot of our population to plan for new roads, schools and emergency services; to help businesses figure out where to open; to distribute $675 billion in federal funding among the states; and to determine how many representatives each state has in Congress and what the boundaries of each district look like.
The pandemic has caused enough confusion and, despite all of the initial risks, Virginia has done remarkably well. No federal gamesmanship should get in the way of any American being counted. Keep the Oct. 31 deadline and create a process that instills confidence, not one that sows doubt.
— Chris Gentilviso