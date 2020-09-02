Editorial: Central Virginia Transportation Authority puts the Richmond region in a better place

When Virginians leave their homes to start a work day, take a trip or run a basic errand, one of the first decisions to make is how to get from place to place.
For some, the preferred mode is a car. For others, it’s a bicycle. And in too many cases, some people have no choice. They have to drive, take public transit, walk or use two (or three) modes that take extra time.
The Central Virginia Transportation Authority (CVTA) puts the Richmond region in a better place. This past week, the newly formed body held its inaugural meeting, bringing together representatives from nine localities — the town of Ashland, the city of Richmond and the counties of Charles City, Chesterfield, Goochland, Hanover, Henrico, New Kent and Powhatan. Through legislation passed earlier this year by the General Assembly, the CVTA creates two new revenue streams for key transportation projects.
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ways in which we move around have changed. Bike shops have experienced back orders. Some people are able to work from home and forego their commute by car or bus. Others have halted their use of public transit due to public health concerns.
But the need for a connected region with strong, efficient modes of travel — and more transportation options — persists. The CVTA’s revenue mechanism offers flexibility, with room for localities to execute their individual needs, as well as collaborate on priorities that cross city or county lines. The CVTA also has the power to issue bonds for project development or construction needs.
According to the Aug. 27 CVTA meeting agenda, the two main sources of revenue are a regional 0.7% sales and use tax (collection starting in October) and wholesale gas and diesel taxes of 7.6 and 7.7 cents per gallon, respectively (collection began in July). Gas tax rates are indexed for inflation.
The funding will be allocated in three different ways: First, 15% will go to the GRTC Transit System. While the coronavirus pandemic caused unexpected drops in ridership and the suspension of fare collection for safety reasons, the CVTA is a fresh stream of GRTC funding and a place for regular discussion.
According to an Aug. 27 RTD report, possible goals range from better bus service to an expanded Pulse line that reaches further into Richmond’s suburbs. Think of what the new Route 111 line means for workers without cars along Jefferson Davis Highway, or students at John Tyler Community College.
Another 50% of CVTA funding will proportionally be distributed to each participating locality for “local mobility” issues. Potential projects “may include construction, maintenance or expansion of roads, sidewalks, trails, mobility services, or transit” needs.
The final 35% will go to projects that collectively benefit the localities, such as highway interchanges or road safety initiatives, the RTD reported in August. Prior to the authority, even basic infrastructure projects such as pothole or sidewalk repairs were hard to fund.
When the CVTA idea was conceived, no one could have predicted that bike sales and outdoor activities would surge in response to a public health crisis. But the inclusion of “sidewalks” and “trails” among “roads” and “transit” signified the kind of multimodal approach that hopefully could withstand the test of disruptive events like a pandemic. And COVID-19 has fueled experimentation, such as efforts to adjust streets and sidewalks to be more pedestrian friendly and support outdoor congregation.
In the years ahead, we hope the CVTA will be an effective venue to decide which initiatives are worth expanding and how to financially manage them. That hinges on two questions:
First, how reliable will the revenue system be? In early March, the CVTA was expected to generate $170 million annually. Sales and fuel taxes have been disrupted by COVID-19 and when the sales tax collection starts in October, we still might see only a shade of our economy pre-COVID-19.
Second, how will the dollars be stewarded? Will there be true collaboration among the localities? We saw hints of some differences taking shape during the first meeting. And we hope for the safe return of a more normal, efficient roundtable, without the added mosaic of some remote connections that this initial meeting featured.
Tech struggles aside, the CVTA is laying the foundation for a better and more connected future in our region. We hope its potential will be realized in the months and years ahead.
— Chris Gentilviso