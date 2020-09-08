Editorial: Chinese cybercrime playbook is working

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two weeks ago, a Chinese national who had been doing research at the University of Virginia was arrested and charged with the theft of trade secrets while trying to leave the country.

The researcher, who also works at a Chinese military university, was detained by U.S. Customs and Border officials at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport as he was trying to board a flight to China. When investigators questioned the Chinese national and searched his electronic devices, they discovered a highly advanced computer code stolen from UVA.

The Justice Department noted in a statement released that week: “A routine screening conducted by authorities revealed that Hu was alleged to be in possession of bio-inspired research simulation software code that he was not authorized to possess, and which represented the result of years of research and resources in its development by members of the University of Virginia academic community.”