Editorial: Colleges and universities need to reopen the right way

Over the past six months, Virginians have learned the value of the little things.

Think of face-to-face interaction before the pandemic — the freedom to walk into a room, sit down at a table and say “hello” to a friend. That still is happening during COVID-19, but without ease and with a few extra steps — finding a chair that’s spaced apart, applying hand sanitizer or even struggling to understand a friend’s comment behind a face covering.

On college and university campuses across Virginia, the loss of this freedom is magnified. A strong residential experience is characterized by active participation in classes, regular meetings with professors, engagement with clubs and organizations, and attendance at athletic and social events. It’s a time to learn how to live as adults. How to manage a public health crisis is a new life wrinkle, regardless of age or experience.

We thoroughly believe in-person educational opportunities are within reach during COVID-19. Virginia’s economy successfully reopened through strict adherence to key public health measures — the little things like wearing masks, practicing social distancing and keeping hands clean. Campuses are not immune from adopting these measures, and Virginia’s colleges and universities need to reopen the right way.