Editorial: Community colleges continue to lead in setting expectations during COVID-19

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For students and families, fall 2020 learning remains a work in progress.

K-12 divisions across the Richmond region still are seeking the normalcy of full classrooms. Per a Virginia Public Access Project map, the city of Richmond and Henrico, Chesterfield and Goochland counties are among the localities with virtual learning for the first nine weeks. But nearby districts in the city of Colonial Heights and Hanover and Prince George counties have hybrid formats with some in-person learning.

The same holds true for college classrooms, where faculty and students are choosing among a variety of course modalities. At Virginia Commonwealth University for example, eight different options offer a scale of in-person versus virtual environments and synchronous versus asynchronous learning. Material can be delivered on set days and times, or consumed at rolling points during a semester.

No fit is perfect and the hardest task for school leaders is promoting any sense of long-term stability amid the pandemic. The Virginia Community College System (VCCS) continues to lead in setting expectations during COVID-19.