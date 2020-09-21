Editorial: Community colleges continue to lead in setting expectations during COVID-19

For students and families, fall 2020 learning remains a work in progress.
K-12 divisions across the Richmond region still are seeking the normalcy of full classrooms. Per a Virginia Public Access Project map, the city of Richmond and Henrico, Chesterfield and Goochland counties are among the localities with virtual learning for the first nine weeks. But nearby districts in the city of Colonial Heights and Hanover and Prince George counties have hybrid formats with some in-person learning.
The same holds true for college classrooms, where faculty and students are choosing among a variety of course modalities. At Virginia Commonwealth University for example, eight different options offer a scale of in-person versus virtual environments and synchronous versus asynchronous learning. Material can be delivered on set days and times, or consumed at rolling points during a semester.
No fit is perfect and the hardest task for school leaders is promoting any sense of long-term stability amid the pandemic. The Virginia Community College System (VCCS) continues to lead in setting expectations during COVID-19.
According to The Daily Press, VCCS Chancellor Glenn DuBois recently informed students that spring 2021 classes largely will stay online. “We aspire to minimize the disruptions you face on your academic journey,” DuBois said in a letter. “In announcing the decision now, we prioritize your safety, your family’s safety and that of your community — all while giving you as much time as possible to plan your spring semester.”
The Daily Press added that at a recent board meeting, VCCS noted that roughly 7 in 10 fall courses fully are online. The remaining classes evenly are split between on-campus (14%) and hybrid online/optional face-to-face (14%). Some courses, especially for workforce credentials such as nurse aide or truck driver, require some in-person learning.
In late August, The Times-Dispatch reported that area VCCS institutions, including Reynolds Community College in Richmond and John Tyler Community College in Chester, experienced increases in applications but declines in enrollment. In recent weeks, leaders have cited a variety of factors, from the loss of dual-enrollment high school students, to more in-person learning than expected at four-year schools across the commonwealth.
We know COVID-19 experiences have varied by locality, by campus, by building, and even by student or family. At the least, every school should do its best to monitor its situation and set clear expectations either way in advance. Families need time to plan and VCCS’ example is one all school levels should embrace.
— Chris Gentilviso