Editorial: Community institutions and spaces are driving Virginia’s vaccine successes

Roughly one month ago, Virginia’s COVID-19 vaccination process was at a crossroads.

In the dead of winter, anxiety (and, in more than a few cases, anger) got the best of everyone. Pressing questions started with some form of “How could it be?” How could it be that the only option for shots was a waitlist with the local health department? How could it be that there aren’t enough doses? How could it be that my local doctor or pharmacist knows nothing?

Issues with appointments, software and other elements of the vaccination process still persist. But as of Thursday, the Virginia Department of Health vaccine dashboard showed roughly 1 in 5 people in the commonwealth (1.62 million) had received at least one shot in the arm. And nearly 1 million Virginians had the ultimate peace of mind: being fully vaccinated.