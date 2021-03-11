Editorial: Community institutions and spaces are driving Virginia’s vaccine successes

Roughly one month ago, Virginia’s COVID-19 vaccination process was at a crossroads.
In the dead of winter, anxiety (and, in more than a few cases, anger) got the best of everyone. Pressing questions started with some form of “How could it be?” How could it be that the only option for shots was a waitlist with the local health department? How could it be that there aren’t enough doses? How could it be that my local doctor or pharmacist knows nothing?
Issues with appointments, software and other elements of the vaccination process still persist. But as of Thursday, the Virginia Department of Health vaccine dashboard showed roughly 1 in 5 people in the commonwealth (1.62 million) had received at least one shot in the arm. And nearly 1 million Virginians had the ultimate peace of mind: being fully vaccinated.
We could focus on the struggles. But as we pass March 11 — the one-year anniversary of the World Health Organization declaring COVID-19 a pandemic — we have to dig deeper and think about how lucky we are. Nationally, three safe methods are moving and locally, we appear to have turned a corner. In tandem with health departments, state officials and federal aid, community institutions and spaces are driving Virginia’s vaccine successes.
On Feb. 12, CVS became the first chain in Virginia to carry out vaccinations through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. While trying to secure an appointment felt more like a fishing expedition than a health care endeavor, we have heard throughout the community that getting the actual inoculation largely has been seamless.
Familiar settings help institute that feeling. Weeks after CVS’ rollout, Walgreens, Kroger, Harris Teeter, Food Lion and more large chain and independent locations gradually have become options. Virginians also now are seeing creative choices in their own backyards — options that normally might not provide health care, but meet communities’ needs with a sense of urgency and efficiency.
For the Prince William Health District, a current retail space is supporting the effort to get shots in arms — the Manassas Mall. For the Pittsylvania/Danville Health District, a shuttered J.C. Penney store has morphed into a clinic. For the Piedmont Health District, a school has emerged as a solution — Central High School in Lunenberg County.
For the Central Shenandoah Health District, a gym is helping — the Augusta Health Fitness Center holds clinics. And Walmart, despite having dozens of stores, has decided to organize off-site clinics at places ranging from the Prince Edward Farmville Youth Sport Gymnasium to the Aviation Institute of Maintenance in Norfolk.
With support from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Gov. Ralph Northam also announced Tuesday that the commonwealth will plan 13 mass vaccination events over the next three months. The first series is slated for next week at sites in Danville, Portsmouth and Petersburg.
Health care does not have to be done in a doctor’s office or in the back of a pharmacy. But it does need to promote a sense of community and accessibility for the patient. We credit everyone involved in these public-private partnerships for delivering these lifesaving vaccines with more convenience and less confusion than we saw one month ago — and certainly one year ago.