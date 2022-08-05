Editorial: Community partnership ignites Chesterfield students’ love of learning

CHESTER

With less than three weeks before the start of the 2022-23 school year, children across the commonwealth are soaking up the final joy-filled days of summer vacation at pools, camps, beaches and beyond.

For roughly two dozen students at C.C. Wells Elementary School in Chesterfield County, their source of joy on Thursday was returning to school for a special ribbon-cutting event. Through a partnership with Niagara Bottling and the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation, their STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) classroom was remodeled into a brand new lab, loaded with engaging activities.

Over a three-day period, Niagara Bottling volunteers engineered the room overhaul. This included a fresh paint job; new wall graphics, storage cabinets, tables and chairs; and state-of-the-art equipment, from robots to a 3D printer.

The new lab will help C.C. Wells students realize some of the Virginia Department of Education’s key STEAM principles: problem-solving “through multiple approaches and perspectives,” which prepares them “for tomorrow’s world.” It’s a transformative space that already is igniting their love of learning.

No student or teacher could have prepared for how the COVID-19 pandemic upended the school world. STEAM is a highly hands-on subject area, and virtual learning could not replicate the quality of the in-person experience.

“You couldn’t touch the same things, so that was difficult,” STEAM teacher Sherry Nyquist said to the students during an opening discussion at the school’s library. “But you know what? Did we give up on STEAM? No. We just readjusted. We tried something different. We improved. And we started again.”

“You know how we called it the fab lab?” Nyquist added with a smile. “Oh now it’s the fab lab.”

Students’ expectations were met. C.C. Wells Principal Fritz Geissler said the group ranged from grades 2-5, and for a little more than an hour, the children were able to explore six different stations. Niagara Bottling and Ripken Foundation volunteers guided them through each set of tasks, and teachers also received training a day earlier.

One of the highlights was the Bee-Bots, a set of programmable robots that helps introduce students to coding. Using directional arrows, the kids directed the devices to travel up to 30 different ways across a mini city board.

Another coding opportunity was the Ozobot table. These robots are programmed through different color-coded patterns. The students used markers to draw rectangular commands on paper that determined the devices’ speed, direction and more.

Other stations involved circuitry skills, led by Snap Circuits kits. Basic engineering and electronic concepts came to life as the students assembled fans, lights and sirens on a base grid of rows and columns.

Nyquist told The Times-Dispatch that C.C. Wells’ 650 students across grades K-5 meet with her for 45 minutes of learning each week. The space also will serve her STEAM, robotics and ecology clubs.

But with all of the new tools at the school’s disposal, teachers throughout the building will have the chance to be cross-trained and incorporate STEAM curriculum into their classes. That means more learning opportunities for everyone, thanks to the kindness provided through this partnership.

“They wanted to give you this amazing new space because they’ve seen you persevere,” Nyquist said to her students. “They’ve seen what you’ve been through and they said, ‘These kids deserve that. They deserve this new space.’ ”

After two trying school years that were upended by a public health crisis, it’s worth recognizing moments like this — formative experiences that ignite our students’ love of learning.

— Chris Gentilviso