Editorial: Commuting habits have changed during COVID-19. What’s the future?

Before COVID-19, the promise of Northern Virginia’s toll roads was growing. For locals heading to work, or out-of-state travelers looking to beat traffic, the express lanes “will help get you there faster with quick, simple and predictable travel along 495, 95 and 395.”
During the pandemic, traffic might be quicker and simpler, but the “predictable travel” premise has changed. On Friday, The Washington Post reported that Transurban North America — the operator of 50-plus miles of Northern Virginia’s toll roads — was selling stakes. In mid-August, WTOP reported spring 2020 toll revenue from the Capital Beltway and Interstate 95 fell roughly 90% compared to the previous year.
Transurban told WTOP its company bears any losses, not taxpayers. And while Transurban told The Post the search for new investors was not driven by recent declines in volume, it’s worth assessing changing commuting habits. As express lanes move down Interstate 95 toward Fredericksburg, what’s the future?
The Virginia Commuter Survey is a lens we can contribute to. As workers and businesses adapt to COVID-19, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) and the Department of Rail and Public Transportation (DRPT) are capturing data to help inform transportation and infrastructure investments.
Round one (June 29 to July 17) reached 5,493 respondents and addressed three areas. In the “work from home” category, three times as many commuters said they were doing so at least once a week compared to before the pandemic. Of that group, 76% were full-time at home, up from 13% prior to COVID-19. Three in five did not know when they would return to work and 80% said they want to work from home at least once per week postpandemic. Urban crescent respondents (Northern Virginia, Fredericksburg, Richmond and Hampton Roads) were 20% more likely to be working from home. In the “safety preferences” segment, a mask requirement and more frequent service were cited as top measures to improve comfort with riding public transit. Bicycling also increased as a commuting preference, as 37% of riders said they had switched over from another method.
In the “commute modes” section, every form of travel except “personal vehicle” declined at least 50% from pre-COVID-19 levels. While many said they would adopt normal modes post pandemic, nearly half working from home said they’d like to continue doing so at least part time.
The pandemic still is with us, but much has changed since June 29, led by the Phase 3 reopening of Virginia’s economy. Over the next few weeks, VDOT and DRPT will conduct round two of the Virginia Commuter Survey. Your responses will help shape a better future, and we encourage Virginians to participate at: https://www.virginiadot.org/travel/commuter-survey.asp
— Chris Gentilviso