Editorial: Commuting habits have changed during COVID-19. What’s the future?

Round one (June 29 to July 17) reached 5,493 respondents and addressed three areas. In the “work from home” category, three times as many commuters said they were doing so at least once a week compared to before the pandemic. Of that group, 76% were full-time at home, up from 13% prior to COVID-19. Three in five did not know when they would return to work and 80% said they want to work from home at least once per week postpandemic. Urban crescent respondents (Northern Virginia, Fredericksburg, Richmond and Hampton Roads) were 20% more likely to be working from home. In the “safety preferences” segment, a mask requirement and more frequent service were cited as top measures to improve comfort with riding public transit. Bicycling also increased as a commuting preference, as 37% of riders said they had switched over from another method.