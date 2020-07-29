On Tuesday, Gov. Ralph Northam announced new public restrictions in Hampton Roads to curb a dramatic rise in the spread of the highly contagious COVID-19.
The coastal region — with its beaches, boardwalk and fun-in-the-sun allure — is one of the state’s biggest tourist draws in the summer. But in a year of global pandemic, huge crowds don’t mesh with public health safety.
These stronger restrictions will apply to the state’s eastern region of Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Norfolk, Suffolk, Portsmouth, Hampton, Williamsburg, Newport News, Poquoson, James City County and York County.
While the share of people statewide testing positive for the virus is a little more than 7%, it’s nearly 11% in the eastern region. In some of those localities, the RTD reported, the positivity rate has reached close to 20%.
Beginning at midnight Friday, public and private gatherings in the region will be capped at 50 people; the current statewide limit is 250. Restaurants will be limited to 50% capacity for indoor dining, will have to stop serving alcohol at 10 p.m. and will close for service at midnight.
“This is about stopping the spread of COVID-19 in Hampton Roads. It happens when too many people gather together … when too many people are selfish,” Northam said in announcing the new restrictions, The Washington Post reported.
How are people being selfish? By not wearing face masks when they go out, which we’re supposed to under state restrictions (with some exceptions). Face coverings help stop the spread of the respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks. And, of course, so does washing your hands frequently and socially distancing.
The number of COVID-19 cases keeps rising. On Wednesday, the Virginia Department of Health reported the statewide total at 87,993 — an increase of 999 from the previous day.
The state can impose restrictions, but it’s up to us to change our behaviors to make these actions effective. Everyone shares in the responsibility for containing the virus: Wear your mask, wash your hands, social distance — and stay well.
— Pamela Stallsmith
