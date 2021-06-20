Editorial: Could Southside or Southwest Va. be a 'regional technology hub'?

Why is the price of cars going up so much?

Why are so many tech jobs going to so few metro areas?

Why can’t Congress get anything done on a bipartisan basis?

All good questions and they all overlap — with U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., standing in the center of trying to fix all three.

There’s sometimes a difference between big news and important news. The big news out of Washington recently had to do with whatever Democrats and Republicans were arguing about on any given day.

The important news was that the U.S. Senate passed — and sent to the House of Representatives — something called the Innovation and Competition Act. The bill didn’t get much attention because there weren’t many people arguing about it; the measure passed by a wide and bipartisan margin.

A decade or more from now, this bill might turn out to be more important than anything else Congress did last week, or maybe lots of weeks.

The answer to the first question we posed deals with computer chips. They are the brains that make computers run — and cars these days essentially are computers on wheels.