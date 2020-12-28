Editorial: COVID-19 and education: A Q&A with Kris Amundson and Sandy Boyd

What happens with spring standardized tests in Virginia, and elsewhere, largely depends on where things stand with the pandemic. Of course, policymakers want the data from these state tests (we do, too), but getting good data means states need to have high participation rates. It’s too early to tell whether conditions will permit enough kids to be back in school buildings to take the tests. There are many issues with delivering these kinds of tests remotely, including test security as well as equity issues given the ongoing lack of devices and inconsistent internet access. Some states might be able to pull off standardized testing but whether they do or not, we also should be looking at other evidence to see whether schools, districts and states are serving kids.