Editorial: COVID-19 and health in the Richmond region: A Q&A with Dr. Melissa Viray

The Richmond City and Henrico County Health Departments set up a call center and free testing events to help combat the spread of the virus. Through these calls and events, what questions have been most common from the community and how did you respond?

Mostly, people are looking for two things: 1) information about what resources are available and how to access them, and 2) reassurance that they aren’t on their own if they are infected or exposed. Their actual questions, though, can vary — from how and where to get tested, to understanding their options if they test positive and need to tell their employer they have to isolate, to preventing members of their household from becoming infected if they themselves test positive, to what symptoms might be warning signs to seek medical care.

Our call center, testing staff and Medical Reserve Corps volunteers have been amazing when it comes to answering residents’ questions. They are constantly learning and staying abreast of the evolving COVID-19 landscape so they can answer knowledgeably and deliver what our residents have needed: reliable information from someone who is calm, informed and genuinely invested in making sure they get the help they need.

How has the landscape changed since March, when most of the attention initially was focused on long-term care facilities?