Editorial: COVID-19 and the holidays — behavior matters

With Thanksgiving two weeks away, public health officials rightfully are concerned about a surge in cases. And what else do you do at festive gatherings with friends and family but, at the very least, breathe and talk? Masks matter.

There’s been an uptick in new daily coronavirus cases in the state, which reported an average of 1,462 over the past week, the RTD reported, compared with 809 the first week of October. While the state’s seen a steady increase in testing, the share of people testing positive for the virus has grown.

The number of cases among younger Virginians — those in their 20s and 30s — continues to rise. In April, according to the RTD, 27% of cases were among young adults. Now that figure is 37%. As generations mix during the holidays, the risk of younger people passing the virus to older, more vulnerable relatives will be greater.

Virginians need to be mindful of how they celebrate traditional holidays in a most untraditional time. Smaller, outdoor gatherings could take the place of the usual large, indoor dinners. If you do eat inside, think about the room’s ventilation and whether fresh air can circulate.

At a news conference on Tuesday, Gov. Ralph Northam urged Virginians to think safety as they plan their holidays.