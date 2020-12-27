Editorial: COVID-19 and the Richmond region's economy: A Q&A with Jennifer Wakefield

As we approach a new year, we asked leaders in housing, health, education and the economy about the ongoing challenges they’re facing with COVID-19. Today marks the second of a four-part series of questions-and-answers with experts. We asked Jennifer Wakefield, interim president and CEO of the Greater Richmond Partnership (GRP), about the global pandemic’s impact on the region’s economy.

Our work predominately has shifted to a virtual format like many others. Previously, we heavily relied on traveling to meet with prospective companies. Now most of this work is done via Zoom. Virtual tours routinely are conducted instead of in-person visits in most instances.

However, this has provided us with an opportunity to be more innovative in our approach. We know that companies are more extensively utilizing our website to data mine and that before we ever even are contacted about a project, we now are on a short list along with one other community. Previously, we’d be contacted earlier in the process and we’d be among a handful of communities, not just one other. What this means is that we need to provide more robust research on our site and work to data mine from our end to gather business intelligence. We’ve begun to utilize technology in new ways to do this.