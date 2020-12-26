Editorial: COVID-19 and the Richmond region's housing issuest: A Q&A with Laura Lafayette

Through tremendous collaboration, the partnership made much progress on many of the framework’s solutions this year. Revitalizing manufactured home communities is a priority solution in the framework. One of our nonprofit partners, project:HOMES, purchased the Bermuda Estates community in Chesterfield County and — in consultation with residents — is planning to replace the current units with sustainable, newer manufactured housing.

In September, the partnership launched the Housing Resource Line (HRL) to connect residents who have housing needs to existing housing resources. To date, the HRL has assisted more than 1,800 residents, connecting many of them to more than $90,000 in financial assistance.

In 2021, we are hopeful that local funding commitments will help bolster production to address the growing demand for rental housing. The effects of the pandemic have emphasized how foundational housing is to a household’s health and stability.

Richmond has been ranked among the top 10 localities in the U.S. with the highest eviction rates — and five of those are in Virginia. How will the state’s new measures to promote housing stability help curb eviction rates?