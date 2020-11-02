Editorial: COVID-19 is high on Virginia voters’ minds — and for good reason

We pay great attention to the candidates’ rhetoric, but look at the findings on how the virus is affecting the economic bottom lines for Virginians. COVID-19 is permeating households in personalized ways that are deeper than a TV ad or a joust about records in office.

“Although two-thirds of registered voters say they are spending less since the coronavirus outbreak, 67% report not paying down debts any faster than usual, and 55% say they are not saving more money than usual.”

What’s the solution for Virginia households battling job losses, rising health care costs, surging internet bills or other unplanned expenses, with no end to the COVID-19 timeline in sight?

“In the wake of the pandemic, a large majority of registered voters say small businesses (74%) and individuals (70%) have not had enough financial help from the government.”

What’s the solution for people who waited six months for a $1,200 stimulus check or $10,000 for a business loan but their debt now is six times greater than March and their income still is lagging?