Editorial: COVID-19 mindset during colder months must be built on discipline

In August, the state added 68,000 jobs (1.8%). But 60% of those positions (40,800) were in the government sector. The leisure and hospitality sector added 6,300 jobs but still has been shellacked, losing 83,000 jobs from August 2019 to August of this year.

Every sporting event with manufactured crowd noise, or awards show only available on YouTube, or campaign debate with Plexiglas is a reminder of how the virus upends our prepandemic travel habits. Also lost is the revenue associated with those experiences.

Leisure and hospitality are critical for our region because the local economy is a tourism economy. Ahead of Richmond Region Tourism’s annual meeting in late September, The Times-Dispatch’s Gregory J. Gilligan penned a piece explaining how sports-related tourism carried growth in 2019. Eight of the top 10 hotel occupancy dates were tied to athletic events, including NASCAR races, Jefferson Cup youth soccer tournaments and JROTC Drill Championships.