Editorial: COVID-19 pandemic should push Amazon HQ2 to answer a higher calling for Virginia

Roughly one year ago, we wrote that Virginia had to harness the Amazon effect. Since then, much has changed.

After a 14-month bidding war and 238 proposals across North America, the commonwealth landed the tech giant’s HQ2 project in November 2018. Gov. Ralph Northam’s office outlined anticipated benefits, from $3.2 billion in new state general fund revenues over two decades to at least 25,000 high-paying jobs.

The cornerstone of the Northern Virginia HQ2 pitch was the future — a pipeline of tech talent, doubling the annual number of graduates with bachelor’s and master’s degrees in computer science and related fields.

Two years into the project, COVID-19 has disrupted education and the economy in unthinkable ways. The pandemic should push Amazon HQ2 to answer a higher calling for Virginia.