Editorial: COVID-19 relief requires a long-term vision

During a Tuesday Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee briefing, Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne said an improved revenue outlook hinges on a public health solution. “I don’t think we’re going to see much of a change until there is an actual vaccine,” he said. While we hope one will arrive ASAP, we don’t know when or how long issues related to the coronavirus will persist.

All the more reason that Congress needs to cut the time pressure from its plan. When COVID-19 first escalated in March, we understood lawmakers had no idea how the situation would look at the end of 2020. We still don’t and when a public health emergency arrives, writing a check is the easy part.

Implementation is the hard part. Step into the shoes of people on the front lines of the societal adjustments — first responders helping patients under duress, local government officials facing tough budget cuts, or housing advocates trying to reach families with rent piling up.