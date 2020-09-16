Editorial: COVID-19 relief requires a long-term vision

Across the commonwealth, localities are setting different priorities as they respond to COVID-19 challenges on the fly and use federal CARES Act dollars to close financial gaps.
Virginia Beach chose to provide hazard pay to first responders. Harrisonburg is creating grants to help businesses with expenses. And in Henrico and Chesterfield counties, a $2.6 million grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will help with housing issues.
Six months into the pandemic, every dollar still counts and new needs still are being determined. That’s where the trouble with the CARES Act emerges. COVID-19 relief requires a long-term vision beyond the Dec. 30 deadline to use the money.
Our need to adapt to COVID-19 will not expire at the end of 2020. Virginia received nearly $3.1 billion in CARES Act funding, with $1.8 billion toward state needs and $1.3 billion dispersed to local governments. But on Tuesday, The Times-Dispatch’s Michael Martz reported that the Virginia Department of Education placed a new request for $200 million in federal aid. Funding would help fill needs such as personal protective equipment, additional staffing and tech upgrades for school divisions with remote learning.
During a Tuesday Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee briefing, Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne said an improved revenue outlook hinges on a public health solution. “I don’t think we’re going to see much of a change until there is an actual vaccine,” he said. While we hope one will arrive ASAP, we don’t know when or how long issues related to the coronavirus will persist.
All the more reason that Congress needs to cut the time pressure from its plan. When COVID-19 first escalated in March, we understood lawmakers had no idea how the situation would look at the end of 2020. We still don’t and when a public health emergency arrives, writing a check is the easy part.
Implementation is the hard part. Step into the shoes of people on the front lines of the societal adjustments — first responders helping patients under duress, local government officials facing tough budget cuts, or housing advocates trying to reach families with rent piling up.
Dec. 30 is an albatross of a deadline that exposes a harsh reality — the CARES Act might be “fast and direct” assistance as labeled by the Treasury Department. But the coronavirus has been slow and indiscriminate in its effect on public health and the economy. Some families have continued to work and live with a sense of security. Others have been ravaged by job and health insurance losses.
Millions of Americans have “recovered” from the novel virus. But by year’s end, we could see 1 million deaths across the globe, with 200,000 in the United States. That alone should be a call for higher action and a vision for recovery beyond December.
— Chris Gentilviso