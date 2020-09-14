Editorial: COVID-19 six months later

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Six months ago this past Saturday, Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency in Virginia in response to the spread of COVID-19.

“Our top priority is to make sure Virginians stay safe and healthy, and that our response to this situation leaves no one behind,” Northam said in a statement on March 12. “From our health department, to our schools, to our hospitals, to our transit systems, Virginia’s agencies and institutions have been thoroughly planning for every scenario. This emergency declaration will ensure we can continue to prepare for and appropriately respond to Virginians’ needs during this time.

The next day, he ordered all K-12 schools in Virginia to close for a minimum of two weeks, an order that eventually was extended for the rest of the school year. On March 13, President Donald Trump declared a national emergency.

Across Virginia and the nation, businesses, offices, restaurants, public libraries, gyms and a host of other everyday components of our lives shut their doors, gradually reopening as restrictions were lifted. Unemployment soared. Colleges and universities went virtual, where some remain today, while many public school students began the year online. Many Americans continue to work remotely.