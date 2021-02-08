Editorial: COVID-19 vaccine distribution has a fairness problem

With poor funding for distributing vaccines, she says, it’s been cheaper to send doses to big hospitals, even though that’s led to hospital administrative staff getting the shots before many people who are more at risk.

What she says would ethically make the most sense would be to get vaccine doses to regions where people have been underserved throughout the pandemic. “I am really concerned we are seeing racial imbalance in vaccine distribution,” she says, adding that the way to improve fairness to minorities is to bring the vaccines to them.

Reiss also says it’s important to avoid judging people who have behavior-related health problems. While social media has fueled some outrage against people with smoking-related illnesses getting the vaccine early, she says such judgment ethically is dubious.

We don’t deny people care for skin cancer because they went out in the sun, she says. “The fact that someone got addicted to cigarettes and did not manage to quit … does not seem a reason to let them die from COVID,” she says. Beyond that, smoking addiction is more common in socioeconomic groups that are more likely to be at risk from the virus.